Novak Djokovic Concerns Ex Grand Slam Finalist Ahead of Brutal Wimbledon Clash

Novak Djokovic is closing in on that magical 25th Grand Slam! After a blazing start at Wimbledon, the Serb lines up against 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli for what will be his 16th quarterfinal at the All England Club. Djokovic’s route has been all business—dispatching Alexandre Muller, Dan Evans, and Miomir Kecmanovic with trademark precision. He did take a rare 6-1 “breadstick” from Alex de Minaur—his first ever at Wimbledon—but bounced back in classic Novak style. It’s looking good, right? However, Nick Kyrgios is on the fence.

This season, Nick has been off the court for the most part. He just came back from a year-long hiatus due to wrist surgery and an ankle injury in early 2024. He even withdrew from Wimbledon doubles ahead of the tournament and confirmed he wouldn’t be playing in the singles either. But when speaking about Djokovic, he’s not sure how long the Serb can hold on.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he opened up about the Serbian’s chances against the current top players. While addressing that yes, Nole was part of the Big Three, he’s reaching his limit. “Djokovic, I do believe, and I hate to say, is on his last legs,” Kyrgios said. “He’s still an amazing player and he can still compete, but I’m just not sure for how long.”

The Australian has faced Novak Djokovic and faced defeat against him. His most heartbreaking loss came at his first final at Wimbledon in 2022. He started strong, taking the first set, but then the Serbian took him down in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). However, this remains Djokovic’s only win against Kyrgios. The Aussie has defeated him twice before this in 2017 at Indian Wells and Acapulco, holding a two-match lead in their H2H.

This doesn’t reduce any of Nole’s achievements over the years, though. After all, he is still a 24-time Grand Slam champion, the highest amongst many greats known. He held the No.1 position for 428 weeks and won seven titles at Wimbledon, and could be close to his 8th, which would put him on par with his rival Roger Federer. However, given the threats at the tournament, Kyrgios believes he’s at a disadvantage. “I think Alcaraz and Sinner will be carrying this sport for the next 10-15 years,” he added.

Not to mention, this year’s Wimbledon could be the last chance for Novak Djokovic. It could be the final shot at that elusive 25th Grand Slam. As Kyrgios mentioned, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have firmly established themselves as the new powerhouses in men’s tennis. The landscape has shifted, and the pressure is on.

Sinner, once tagged a hard-court guy, now roams every surface with confidence. He powered into the 2025 French Open final and has toppled Djokovic in their last four showdowns. And Alcaraz? He’s a grass-court juggernaut, taking Wimbledon in both 2023 and 2024—outdueling Djokovic in the 2023 final, then defending his title the next year. His game is a thrill: aggressive, lightning-fast, and those dropshots? Deadly. On grass, he’s a nightmare for anyone in his path.

In the end, it’s up to the Serbian to make it through the quarterfinals first before he meets these players. However, there might be something else that’s bothering Nole currently.

Novak Djokovic opens up about the hectic tennis schedule

Just before facing Alex de Minaur, journalist Sasa Ozmo fired off a question that got fans talking. Why are so many pros feeling burnt out or turning to antidepressants? Djokovic’s answer was as real as it gets: “Tennis has the longest season of all global sports 🎾. For most who play the full schedule, it’s from January 1 to late November. Other sports have more competitions now too, but tennis is individual — there are no substitutes,” he said. He’s spot on. The ATP and WTA Tours each cram in over 60 tournaments, with Grand Slams, team events, the Olympics, and a jam-packed Challenger and ITF circuit.

In tennis, there’s no hiding. Sick, tired, or injured? You still step onto the court—no bench, no backup. Djokovic nailed it: “No ‘I don’t feel good today, can you sub in for me for five minutes so I can rest’…” One rough week and your ranking nosedives. Miss a tournament and you’re chasing lost points and lost momentum. As Nole put it, “Here, every point matters, every day matters.”

Few know that grind better than Djokovic. Two decades in, and this season alone has been wild. A hamstring injury forced him out of the AO semis, then an eye infection knocked him out of the Miami Open finals. The tennis calendar doesn’t wait for anyone.

But Wimbledon? The dream’s alive. Can Novak Djokovic power through to another semifinal at SW19 and finally grab that elusive 25th Slam? Tell us what you think in the comments and catch every twist and turn via our Live Blog coverage.