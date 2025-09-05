Novak Djokovic Gives Final Update on Health Minutes Before Facing Carlos Alcaraz At US Open

It’s the final four now, and the quest for the US Open crown takes center stage! Novak Djokovic is making his fourth grand slam semifinal appearance of the season, ready to face Carlos Alcaraz. Their last showdown was in Melbourne, in the quarters, where Djokovic prevailed but battled an injury that has shadowed his season. His biggest worry has been that his “body will probably betray” him, but now at Arthur Ashe, the Serbian is putting all his cards on the table.

On Friday, while waiting for his match in the players’ walk, Djokovic gave an update on his health. “Feeling alright. Let’s see. Once I step on court we’ll see. Expecting a very physical match. I’ll give my best as I do every time,” he told the interviewer. That’s a positive sign for fans hoping to see him go all the way again.

Though Nole has reached every slam semifinal this year—his 53rd major semifinal overall—injuries haven’t been kind. At the Australian Open, he battled a hamstring issue, which lingered through the French Open. Then Wimbledon brought a nasty fall, causing discomfort in his semis against Jannik Sinner in London. But here in New York City, he’s optimistic about his chances.

When asked if this time feels different, he said, “Yes. Obviously I try to take no match for granted. Particularly at this stage of my career. These kinds of matchups are gifts. To play semis against the best players in the world. I look forward to it. I like the challenge. Still trying to go strong.” With a 5-3 head-to-head edge over Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic is hungry to extend his lead.

Will he succeed? Only time will tell! The match is in full swing, and all eyes are on the 24-time Grand Slam champ as he chases a record-breaking 25th title. Follow the EssentiallySports Live Blog for every thrilling update!

Nole has been worried about his physical health for a while now. Back in January, after withdrawing at the Australian Open, he said in an interview, “This is probably the new reality I have to accept—that my body will probably betray me more often than it has throughout my entire career.” The hamstring took a toll this year, but last year, it was a torn meniscus in his right knee.

These injuries have slowed the Serbian down, making it harder for him to seal that 25th Grand Slam title. His last major win was at the 2023 US Open. Since then, titles have been few and far between. At 38, he keeps battling not just opponents, but the constant worry about his body holding up.

Fear of injury takes over Novak Djokovic at US Open

Djokovic showed physical strain again during his four-set win over Cameron Norrie, but made history with his 192nd Grand Slam hard-court victory. Speaking to ESPN, he admitted, “Well, honestly I am concerned. You know, nowadays [I am] more concerned than I have ever been.” Despite meticulous care and countless hours spent on recovery, his body shows the toll of years on the court.

His first two matches told a different story—he seemed distant, lacking passion and intensity. Against Learner Tien, Djokovic appeared disinterested, and in the next round versus Zachary Svajda, he barely wore his usual fire, even as Svajda took the first set and led in the second. The usual coach banter and racket slams were missing.

Novak Djokovic opened up about aging, saying, “But you know, age is. You can’t fight it. So things are different. I have to obviously adjust myself the way I approach things training. Sometimes I don’t train between matches because with my team when I have this discussion, we think that long term is better and that recovery is more important than hitting some balls in the court.”

Despite the rocky start, Nole has battled through the draw, defeating Tien, Svajda, Norrie, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Taylor Fritz. But up next is the real test: Carlos Alcaraz, who hasn’t lost a single set. The Spaniard blitzed Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, 32nd seed Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, and 20th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Alcaraz took the first set as the intense match continues. Will Novak Djokovic turn the tide and snag the upset? The excitement buzzes in the air.