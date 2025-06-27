Novak Djokovic Makes Quiet Yet Bold Team Move Days Ahead of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic gears up for a fierce battle at Wimbledon. He recently faced a tough loss in the French Open semifinals against Jannik Sinner. Before that, he withdrew from the Australian Open semis due to a hamstring injury. The Serbian chases his 25th Grand Slam title. He’s been after it since the 2023 US Open. That’s two years ago! Last year, he struggled to win titles. He only snagged a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He picked up his game last month. He won at Geneva and secured his 100th career title. Wimbledon might be tricky. But he might have a new game plan this time.

Remember when Novak teamed up with Andy Murray at the Australian Open? The tennis world was shocked. Fans hoped to see two Big Four members unite for Novak’s 25th Slam. The moment never came. He announced his split with Murray in May. He wrote a heartfelt message: “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together 🙏.”

What about Wimbledon? He’s not alone this time. Serbian news outlet SLOBODEN PECAT reports Novak Djokovic has a new coach. An X user summarized it: “Croatian Dalibor Sirola is the new conditioning coach. Sirola replaces Gebhard Phil-Grich, who recently withdrew from the team.”

Gebhard Phil-Grich worked with Novak for over two decades. He was part of the team from 2009 to 2017 and again from 2018 to 2019. Phil-Grich boasts research and elite athlete experience. That’s impressive. Now, with a new physical trainer, can Novak conquer his Wimbledon draw?

Novak Djokovic opens Wimbledon 2025 against Alexandre Muller. Surpassing that, he could face Daniel Evans in the second round. A third-round clash with Alex Michelsen or Chris Eubanks is likely. But these should be manageable. If he makes it further, he might meet Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. But this is where it gets tough! A quarterfinal against Jack Draper looms. If he advances, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner waits in the semifinals. A potential final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz looms as he chases his 25th Grand Slam title.

Dalibor Sirola brings a strong resume. He’s a Croatian strength and conditioning coach. He has over 20 years of experience. He focuses on tennis. He worked with pros like Andreas Seppi, Milos Raonic, Ivan Ljubicic, Maria Sharapova, Borna Coric, and Alexander Zverev in 2023. He even trained Sinner in 2017! Maybe this is what Novak needs to make history.

Novak Djokovic reveals his thoughts on entering Wimbledon

After his French Open loss to Sinner, Nole surprised everyone at the press conference. “I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know,” he admitted. At 38, Djokovic has enjoyed an incredible career, but the 2025 season’s been a rollercoaster, full of ups and downs.

His last Wimbledon title came in 2022. Since then, he’s finished runner-up to Alcaraz in the last two Wimbledon finals. Now, he’s facing the realities of age and fierce new rivals. But he’s still hopeful. “Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favorite tournament. I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready,” he said. “I guess my best chances maybe are [at] Wimbledon or a faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that.”

Instead of defending his ranking on grass, Nole took a break before Wimbledon. Now, he’s back practicing at Centre Court with top players like Sinner, Alcaraz, and even Aryna Sabalenka. With his new trainer by his side, can the Serb finally grab his 25th Grand Slam? This might just be his last chance! What do you think—will this be his year? Share your thoughts below!