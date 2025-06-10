Novak Djokovic’s Ex-Coach Shares Startling One-Word Reaction to Indomitable Carlos Alcaraz Trajectory

“I just want to keep going, and let’s see how many Grand Slams I’m gonna take at the end of my career,” Carlos Alcaraz said last year after winning the French Open for the first time. The Spaniard struggled with injuries and pressure ahead of the tournament, but he rose above it all. Later, he also bagged the Wimbledon title. Now, he’s successfully defended his Roland Garros crown against one of the toughest opponents on the ATP tour, Jannik Sinner. It hasn’t been a smooth ride for the 22-year-old, but he sure knows how to leave people impressed!

On Sunday, Alcaraz pulled off a stunning comeback from two sets down against Jannik on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He had never managed to bounce back from that deficit before, but this time he took a giant leap. He powered through three sets and a nail-biting super tiebreaker to clinch the French Open title. The two made history with the longest final at Roland Garros, but for Carlos, there was even more to celebrate.

Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan captured the moment perfectly on June 9 on X: “5:29 – it was all written in the stars. 5th Grand Slam title. 2nd Roland-Garros title. 9th man in the Open Era to rally from two sets down in a Grand Slam final.” At just 22, Alcaraz is setting records left and right. Boris Becker, who once coached Novak Djokovic, replied to the tweet with a simple, “scary…” And it really is!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Alcaraz has quickly become a dominant force in men’s tennis. His all-court game, explosive power, and mental toughness set him apart. He won his first ATP title in July 2021 at the Croatia Open Umag, becoming the youngest tour-level champion since 2008. That win put him firmly in the spotlight. Since then, he’s consistently performed at the highest level.

He claimed his first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2022, at just 19. Then he won Wimbledon in 2023 and the French Open in both 2024 and 2025. When he won his fifth Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2025, he was 22 years, 1 month, and 3 days old—matching Rafael Nadal’s record for the youngest to win five French Open titles.

His aggressive forehand, tactical smarts, and clutch play under pressure have driven his rapid rise and ongoing dominance. Additionally, despite some setbacks this season and plenty of criticism, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for the young Spaniard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Novak backs up Carlos Alcaraz despite criticism

Alcaraz kicked off 2025 with a bang at the Australian Open but ran into an injured Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, who stopped him in his tracks. He quickly bounced back, capturing the ATP 500 title in Rotterdam, but then stumbled with early exits in Doha and Indian Wells, hitting a new low with a shocking first-round loss to David Goffin at the Miami Open. Yet, Alcaraz showed his resilience by winning the Monte Carlo Masters against Lorenzo Musetti and reaching the finals in Barcelona, keeping fans on their toes.

Despite some doubts about his consistency this season, Djokovic shut down the criticism. “No, I don’t understand it,” he said when asked about the chatter around Alcaraz. “The tennis tradition and atmosphere in this country are enormous. The expectations are sky-high after Nadal, Moyá, Ferrero—all of whom were World No.1.” He praised Alcaraz’s achievements, adding, “He’s 21 years old, he’s won four Grand Slams and numerous tournaments. What more do you want? What he’s done in this period is incredible.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even after a loss in Barcelona and an injury that forced him to withdraw from Madrid, Alcaraz came back stronger, beating Jannik Sinner in Rome and then delivering a stunning final at Roland Garros, where he saved three championship points in an epic five-hour, 29-minute battle. Now a five-time Grand Slam champion, he’s stepping into the grass-court season with eyes on Wimbledon, ready to add another notch to his impressive tally.

So, what do you think? Will Carlos Alcaraz keep this incredible momentum rolling and claim Wimbledon glory? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!