Olympic Gold Medalist Hails Jannik Sinner’s Quiet Mental Grip- “Think About What Didn’t Work”

Jannik Sinner continues to impress everyone! After dropping the first set to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, he bounced back to claim the Wimbledon title. This marked his first victory at SW19 and his 100th Grand Slam win overall. It’s even more remarkable considering he faced a tough loss to Alcaraz just 36 days earlier in the Roland Garros final. The Italian Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs admires this achievement!

Speaking to the Italian publication La Repubblica, Jacobs revealed which Italian sports achievement impressed him the most. His answer was crystal clear: “We can’t help but think of Jannik, a very young guy with incredible determination and mindset. He keeps improving every season, handling situations as if he’s been the world number one for ten years: yet he’s only 23.” For Jacobs, the most impressive trait is Sinner’s mental fortitude.

Jacobs, who won two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, couldn’t stop praising Jannik Sinner. He added, “Sinner motivated by the shock of the Paris defeat? Defeats teach much more than victories. When you lose, you understand what you did wrong, what can be improved. When victory comes, it’s obviously great and magnificent, but you rarely stop to think about what didn’t work.” And that’s the truth!

If you didn’t know, Jannik Sinner started playing tennis at seven and turned professional at 13. He joined the ATP circuit in 2018, quickly earning wild cards for ATP Challenger Tour events. Now, he’s held the No. 1 ranking for a year and secured four Grand Slams. Impressive for sure—but his 2025 season hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Since the US Open last year, Jannik has been under scrutiny for a doping controversy after testing positive for the banned substance Clostebol in March 2024. Despite “sleepless nights” and pressure, he finished the season as the top-ranked player with eight titles, including two Grand Slams. But after his second Australian Open win, he was offered a three-month ban from February 9 to May 4, leaving no chance to defend his ranking.

Returning to competition, Jannik Sinner lost in two finals on home soil—the Italian Open and French Open—both again to Alcaraz. Before Wimbledon, he fell to Alexander Bublik at the Halle Open, then injured his elbow against Grigor Dimitrov. Many even suspected a withdrawal on the horizon ahead of his quarterfinals appearance against Shelton, but he persevered.

So this Wimbledon win was a true comeback, rising above the odds. His grit stunned many, especially considering Alcaraz was on a 24-match win streak. Even Steffi Graf’s ex-coach was amazed by Sinner’s mental strength in the finals.

Heinz Günthardt praises Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon win

After the final, in a chat with Bluewin, Günthardt reflected on Sinner’s breakthrough Wimbledon triumph and the sizzling rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. When asked if Sinner is the toughest mental player on tour, Günthardt shot back, “Perhaps not. But he is simply the best tennis player at the moment.” That kind of praise? It speaks volumes.

Just a day prior, on July 13th, Jannik outlasted Alcaraz in four sets—4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4—to snag his maiden Wimbledon title. A victory well-earned, especially after battling an injury scare earlier in the tournament. Günthardt wasn’t shy sharing his clear-eyed view of Sinner’s form throughout this intense duel.

He broke down Sinner’s edge: “Alcaraz has advantages on clay with his stronger topspin – his balls bounce higher, he can be more variable. But even there you could see how risky his stop shots were, for example. Sinner forces his opponents to change their game again and again – that unsettles them.” He also pointed out how Jannik sharpened his serve: “Sinner used to be average on serve – but in the final he served at over 220 km/h when necessary. Statistically, Alcaraz had the better service values until the final, but against an opponent like Sinner, it’s the form of the day that counts.”

Now, with the season unfolding, can we expect more titles from this Italian dynamo? Will Jannik Sinner keep up the momentum? Share your take below!