One Record Dan Evans Can Break at Wimbledon as Novak Djokovic Threat Looms Large

Wimbledon’s Day 4 is here to stir the pot! Dan Evans is set to face the seven-time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic. The stakes are high. The British No. 5 has only reached the third round at Wimbledon three times before—in 2016, 2019, and 2021. If Evans pulls off a shock upset against Nole, he’ll make it to the third round for the fourth time in his 19-year career. Plus, he’ll set a new British tennis record. What is it?

The stage is set for a thrilling Thursday match at Centre Court! Evans comes in fresh off a straight-sets win over fellow Brit Jay Clarke on July 1. But Novak is no pushover. He’s locked in to claim his 25th Grand Slam title after near misses in Melbourne and Paris. Still, Evans holds an edge in their head-to-head—he beat Djokovic in straight sets at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters.

If Evans repeats that victory and ousts the Serbian legend, he could join Andy Murray as the only Brit to beat Djokovic multiple times. Murray won 11 of their 36 matches, though Djokovic leads overall with 25 wins. Novak’s energy and record—100 singles titles and 24 Grand Slams—make him a daunting foe.

The Wimbledon official X shared some stats on Evans’ chances to win: 13% for Evans versus 37% for Novak. But is that the full story? Unlike Djokovic, Dan has played several grass tournaments this season. He competed in Birmingham, then made the round of 16 at s-Hertogenbosch and London, before reaching the Eastbourne Open quarterfinals by beating Tommy Paul. His grass win-loss record stands at 7–4, compared to Novak’s 1–0.

Still, Nole holds the edge with eight grass-court titles, while Evans has none. Can Dan defy the odds and knock out the Serb? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Novak might feel a bit intimidated facing a home player on Centre Court!

Novak gets candid on facing Dan Evans ahead of R2 Clash

After a first-round win that came with a minor scare, where Alexandre Müller snagged the second set off Novak Djokovic, the No. 6 seed didn’t hold back on his thoughts about facing Evans. Novak called him “a super talented player and a great competitor,” adding, “Always backs himself up on the court, believes in himself.” Playing a home favorite at a Grand Slam? Djokovic knows it’s never easy. “Playing against a Brit in Britain, it’s never easy. I have to be ready for a great battle,” he said, recalling their last meeting on clay where Evans beat him in Monte Carlo.

Djokovic’s knack for reading opponents is well-known, with even Andre Agassi praising his ability to analyze and strike back. Novak broke down Evans’ game perfectly: “He uses his slice quite a lot. That favours grass courts because the ball stays low. He can serve and volley. He chips the ball, comes in, mixes up the pace. He’s a tricky opponent. You don’t want to have him in your draw in the early rounds.” Still, the Serb is ready for the challenge. “It’s a good test for both of us. He’s one of the guys that you don’t want to face on grass.”

Evans, who famously lost to Roger Federer on Centre Court in 2016, kept things light about his 100% record against Novak. “I think when they do the stats, it has to be over three matches to have a 100 per cent record, so we’ll say I have a decent record,” he joked. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Novak. He’s a great champion. But it’s also my chance to win. I have to be competitive, I have to play my game.”

The showdown is set to be a thrilling battle! Will Dan Evans make history by knocking out Djokovic once again? Share your thoughts below and stay tuned to the Essentially Sports Live Blog for all the latest Wimbledon updates!