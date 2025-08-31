Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Issues Legal Threat Amid Outrage Over Stealing Kid’s Hat at US Open

A grand slam can bring the heat, but sometimes it’s not just on the court! On Thursday, after Kamil Majchrzak defeated Karen Khachanov, an unexpected moment unfolded in the stands. As the Polish player left the court, signing hats, tennis balls, and more, he decided to give his match-worn hat to a young boy. But before the boy could grab it, a man standing next to him, identified as Piotr Szczerek, literally snatched the cap for himself. The internet erupted over the move, but the man later shared his side of the story..

The Polish businessman and CEO of the paving company Drogbruk kept a low international profile until the 2025 US Open incident. The viral video of the hat snatch sparked backlash, with many calling his behavior selfish and a blow to Drogbruk’s reputation. Szczerek didn’t take it lightly. On August 30, he posted, “The recent incident at the tennis match has caused a disproportionate online uproar. It’s all about the famous hat, of course. Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served.”

He added, “I understand that some people might not like it, but please, let’s not make a global scandal out of the hat. It’s just a hat. If you were faster, you would have it. Regarding online hate, I remind you that insulting a public figure is subject to legal liability. All offensive comments, slander, and insinuations will be analyzed for the possibility of taking the matter to court.” What’s interesting to note is that the allegedly official account from the CEO was only created in August this year, with the oldest post being only a day old. Meanwhile, another statement from the CEO has also surfaced online where he was seen taking a slightly different stance on the whole controversy “from his official long-standing Facebook account“ as per The Sun, while noting that “a flurry of fake statements written by hoax accounts impersonating the boss had been circulating online”.

According to the publication, the statement from Szczerek reportedly read, “Due to the situation that happened during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to clearly apologize to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself. I have made a huge mistake…In emotions, in the crowd rejoicing after the victory, I was convinced the tennis player tips his hat in my direction – to my sons who have asked for autographs earlier.”

“The misconception caused me to pull out my hand. Today I know I did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child’s souvenir…This was not my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans. The hat was given to the boy, and apologies to the family. I hope. Just Partly. I have repaired the hurt that has been done,” he further said, before clarifying, “I also want to make it clear, neither myself, nor my wife, nor my sons have commented on this situation on social media as well as on any portal. We have not used the services of any office legal in this regard. All alleged statements appearing online are not ours by.”

Having said that, after his thrilling win over the ninth seed, Majchrzak also spoke up about the viral mix-up on Thursday night. He told The Post Saturday that the confusion was with Szczerek, a fan who reportedly sponsors his tennis federation in Poland. “Obviously it was some kind of confusion. I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super-tired and super-excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look, if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piotr Szczerek (@piotr_szczerek_)

But, despite the viral controversy, fans can now relax it seems. Kamil Majchrzak later met the boy and made his day memorable!

Polish tennis star makes things right after US Open controversy

Majchrzak turned to social media, asking, “Could you help me find the kid from my match?” The search was a success. When they finally met, Majchrzak gave Brock a signed replacement cap along with some special gifts, earning plenty of applause for his heartfelt gesture amidst the tournament’s intensity. The player then shared the heartwarming reunion online, writing, “Today after warm up I had a nice meeting,” complete with a hands-up emoji, and then asked, “Do you recognize?” followed by a hat emoji. The clip captured Brock’s proud smile as he popped the hat on his head, sharing the moment with his mom. A photo of the pair soon followed, with Brock beaming in his prized new cap.

“Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!” Majchrzak posted, spreading those good vibes far and wide. With that cheerful chapter closed, the US Open is now charging toward more on-court action. For all the drama and updates, tune into the EssentiallySports Live Blog!