Prayers Pour In as Hospitalized Wimbledon Star Shares Unfortunate Emotions: “I Cried”

Grigor Dimitrov‘s journey halts, but his passion doesn’t. On July 7, the Bulgarian was racing toward what could have been his first Wimbledon quarterfinal since 2014. Leading by two sets to nothing against an in-form Jannik Sinner. Disaster struck after he fired an ace. He sat down on the grass, clutching his right pectoral muscle in pain. Centre Court fell silent. Physios rushed to his side, and the match paused for a few tense moments. In the end, he had to retire, handing Jannik Sinner the ticket to the quarters. Still, his fans are right behind him through it all!

On Friday, Dimitrov shared a heartwarming post just four days after the incident. He took to Instagram, posting a carousel of Wimbledon images, ending with a shot of himself in the hospital. Despite everything, the Bulgarian smiled, holding up his plate of food. But the caption truly stole hearts!

He wrote, “Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us. Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career. Thank you for the overwhelming wave of love — from family, friends, fans, colleagues, to the entire tennis community… your messages have genuinely lifted me through these hard times. Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I’ll see you all soon. G ❤️” Fans were more than glad to hear from him!

A post shared by Grigor Dimitrov (@grigordimitrov)

One fan wrote, “I cried for you Grigor. Stunning tennis that you deserved to be able to keep producing and reap the rewards of. Heartbreaking. Heal well 🙌❤️” That match on Monday really touched many. It was a heartbreaking moment for everyone, even for Jannik Sinner. The Italian quickly rushed to Grigor Dimitrov’s side after seeing him in pain and later helped him with his bags as he left the court.

Additionally, Sinner said during his on-court interview, “I don’t take this as a win at all.” He knew that if not for the injury, Dimitrov might have been the victor. Many fans jumped in under the post to send their well wishes to the ATP star.

Fans share their warm wishes for Grigor Dimitrov

Dimitrov brought his signature flair to the court, and fans felt every moment. One fan gushed, “Against Jannik, it’s been a great show. Come back soon, you’re the last highlander of a marvellous way of playing.” That’s high praise, especially considering Jannik Sinner’s been a force of nature lately, racking up a stellar 19-3 win-loss record! Let’s talk about those three rare losses for Sinner: twice to the reigning Wimbledon champ Carlos Alcaraz—once in Rome, then again in the French Open final—and once to Alexander Bublik at Halle. The numbers don’t lie: Sinner’s been nearly untouchable since last year.

If not for injury, Dimitrov might have been the next to topple the World No.1. Another fan summed up the heartbreak, “Dude! Crushing to watch. Thx for being such an amazing role model for our sport. Dignity throughout… The most noble of behaviors… Best to you on your recovery 🙏” But Sinner wasn’t exactly cruising, either. Early in the match, he took a nasty slip behind the baseline, landing hard on his right arm. He grimaced through a medical timeout and got his elbow treated, but you could see he wasn’t at his best.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, has had a rough run with injuries. One fan cheered him on, “You just show everyone who’s its number 1 in the world 🌎 💪🏻🎾❤️.” Sadly, this marked Grigor’s fifth straight Grand Slam where he couldn’t finish a match—a streak that includes this year’s Australian Open and French Open, plus last year’s Wimbledon and US Open. At 34, his body keeps letting him down when it matters most.

Fans are still rooting for him. “Please come back and win a slam 🙏🏻” one wrote, echoing Dimitrov’s own dream. He’s come close before: semifinals at the Australian Open in 2017 (that epic five-setter against Rafael Nadal!), Wimbledon in 2014 (falling to Novak Djokovic), and the US Open in 2019 (losing to Daniil Medvedev). His most recent high? A quarterfinal finish at the 2024 French Open, where he fell to Sinner. Injuries, though, have too often stolen the spotlight.

Before taking to the court, Grigor Dimitrov sounded genuinely upbeat. “At the moment I feel great. I’m pain-free. I’ve done quite a sufficient amount of work before the tournament began. Overall, every day has been positive. I feel like I’m building off that, which makes me not only happy but excited for what’s to come,” he told the ATP website. His early matches backed up that optimism—straight-set wins, except for a battle with Corentin Moutet.

Now, fans are sending their love as Dimitrov faces another setback. “In my heart you are forever the greatest champion❤️🥺Wish you happy and recover quickly 🙏Good luck will come one day for my best man 🥰” wrote one supporter. According to his manager, Georgi Stoimenov, Grigor suffered a partial tear of his pectoralis major muscle. Reports say he’ll miss the National Bank Open, Cincinnati Masters, and another event, but there’s hope: he’s aiming to return for the US Open in late August.

So, will Grigor Dimitrov come back fully recovered and ready to rejoin the elite? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Wimbledon’s semifinals are heating up—don’t miss a moment with our live blog updates!