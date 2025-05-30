Rafael Nadal Becomes Ben Shelton’s Biggest French Open Inspiration as He Keeps American Hopes Alive

Ben Shelton is making big strides on clay. In 2024, he had an 8-4 clay record and won his first ATP Tour title on clay at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships. This year, with the French Open third round complete, his stats show steady progress. He also had a deep run, reaching the final in Munich, which helped build momentum. His inspiration? Shelton said, “For me, playing on clay, there’s not much to lose and a lot to gain. I want to be great on this surface one day.” And who better to follow than the ‘King of Clay’ himself?

On Friday, Ben slid into the fourth round at Roland Garros—both literally and figuratively. During the second set, his opponent, Matteo Gigante, returned a ball to the front court. Shelton dashed for it but skidded and fell, yet still managed to make the point from the ground. He recovered and won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

In his post-match interview, Shelton was asked about his diving on clay. Shelton gave an interesting answer: “Yeah. I think there’s a few times that Rafa went down on these courts and got some clay all over him, I feel like every great champion has. I’m just trying to learn. For them, it was probably a dive for the ball, for me it was more like a fall because I lost my footing, but I’m figuring it out.” A fitting reflection on the challenges of clay.

It’s well known that Rafael Nadal is the most iconic player on clay. His 14 French Open titles say it all. But his journey was never easy, battling injuries and tough matches. One memorable win was the 2006 final against Roger Federer, where Nadal overcame a foot injury and a first-set loss to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6. Another epic was the 2013 semifinal against Novak Djokovic, a nearly five-hour battle before Nadal triumphed. He kept this dominance until his last Roland Garros title in 2021.

Shelton, also a lefty like Nadal, has already hit notable milestones. After reaching the semifinals at the 2023 US Open and 2025 Australian Open, he joined Nadal as the only left-handers to reach semis at both hard-court Majors since 1988. Will he add another milestone on Nadal’s favorite turf? Time will tell.

On the other hand, his French Open started specially too. He played on the same court where Nadal’s tribute ceremony took place on May 25. A symbolic moment for the young American as he builds his clay legacy.

Ben Shelton reveals his reaction to playing on the first day

On Sunday, May 25, he battled Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in a gripping late-night five-set match at Roland Garros. The 13th seed served up 15 aces and displayed impressive athleticism throughout the three-hour, 31-minute showdown. Racing around the court, he dominated the bruising baseline rallies in the final set. Shelton sealed the win 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier—the very same court where Nadal’s tribute ceremony took place just hours earlier.

After the match, Shelton shared how special it felt to play on the court where Nadal was honored. “I thought it was a typo at first, a mix-up, and it was actually Court 7. I was really excited, I couldn’t believe it. It was really special. Obviously, having Rafa’s ceremony before the match; it gives you goosebumps just being out here on this court. To get a win the way that I did, in five sets, late at night, was a dream come true,” he told Roland Garros.

Rafa’s tribute celebrated his incredible legacy—14 French Open titles in 20 years and only four losses in 116 matches at Roland Garros. The ceremony brought together his great rivals Federer, Djokovic, Andy Murray, and family, marking a heartfelt farewell to the ‘King of Clay’.

Inspired by Nadal’s tenacity (and maybe his famous dives), Ben Shelton is charging forward. Last year, he exited in the third round to Felix Auger-Aliassime. This year, he’s reached the fourth round, becoming the fourth-youngest American man to do so at all four majors, joining legends like Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, and Aaron Krickstein. Will he push on to the quarterfinals? Drop your thoughts in the comments!