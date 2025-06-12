Rafael Nadal Reveals Quiet Pride as Carlos Alcaraz Invokes His Spirit in French Open Comeback

The ATP French Open final became the talk of the town! And why wouldn’t it? Carlos Alcaraz, a young Spaniard from Murcia, Spain, took the title for the second time in a row! Not just that, he overcame the biggest obstacle—coming back from two sets down against Jannik Sinner, the dominant Italian who hadn’t dropped a set all tournament! Never before had Carlos done it, but he surpassed all expectations. After five hours and 29 minutes—a new record at Roland Garros—he sealed the deal 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2)! He said his idol, Rafael Nadal, was his inspiration. Does the legend know?

Carlos has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Nadal, who won 14 French Open titles. After collecting his trophy, Alcaraz revealed that he was inspired by Nadal’s famous fighting spirit. He told France TV Sport, “When I was feeling worse, I had no more strength, I tried to think about Rafa, about all the comebacks he made.” Losing two sets was tough, but Carlos rose above it!

What does Rafa have to say about this? In a conversation with the Spanish publication Marca, Nadal said, “If he already has the ability to think of me at that moment, it’s already great. Very happy for him.” It truly was a moment to remember when Carlos delivered the final return, then fell to the ground in disbelief and exhaustion. The 14-time champion has certainly been there!

Roland Garros 2025: Men s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz ESP and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France.

While Rafael Nadal often wrapped up his matches quickly, some opponents gave him a real challenge. Take the 2012 French Open Final against Novak Djokovic. That match is often cited as one of Nadal’s toughest. Djokovic was chasing the “Nole Slam”—holding all four Grand Slams at once—and had beaten Nadal in the previous three Grand Slam finals. Rafa ultimately won 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5, but Djokovic’s comeback in the third set and lead in the fourth before the rain made it a hard-fought victory.

Or consider the 2019 French Open Final versus Dominic Thiem. The scoreline (6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1) might look straightforward, but Thiem was a serious threat on clay. He had pushed Nadal hard in previous matches and even beaten him on clay before. Taking the second set was a rare feat against Nadal in a Roland Garros final. The tennis quality was top-notch.

Carlos Alcaraz truly did an incredible job channeling his inner Rafa on the court. Of course, the legend wasn’t the only one on his mind—he also thought of his grandfather as well!

Carlos Alcaraz reveals what else pushed him to victory

in an interview with Eurosport about the secret behind his fierce on-court spirit. He said, “I played with my grandfather’s three Cs,” referring to cabeza (head), corazon (heart), and cojones (balls). On his left wrist, he sports the initials “CCC,” a tattoo symbolizing these values—his grandfather’s mantra that keeps him grounded and fired up during every match.

But that’s not all—Alcaraz’s tattoos tell the story of his incredible journey. After clinching his first Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, he inked the date “11.09.22” near his right elbow. Then, following his Wimbledon triumph in 2023, he added a strawberry and the date on his right leg. Most recently, after his 2024 French Open win, he tattooed an Eiffel Tower with the date on his left leg. Each mark is a badge of honor, a visual timeline of his rise and relentless drive.

Reflecting on a tough battle against Sinner, Alcaraz said, “My grandfather is proud. Cojones! After the match I played, I think I can say that. To put into words what just happened is really difficult, honestly. Two sets down against the No 1, with the level that he was playing.” He credited his grit to the mantra and said, “I just put my heart into it and tried to keep it going. Never gave up. I was just fighting, point after point. In the end, it was all heart.”

Now, with the grass season rolling in, all eyes are glued to Carlos Alcaraz. As the defending Wimbledon champ, he’s set for another thrilling chapter. Can he keep the magic alive? Share your thoughts in the comments below!