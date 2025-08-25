Rafael Nadal’s Iconic Look Inspires New US Open Fashion Statement for Rising ATP Pro

We’ve witnessed Rafael Nadal‘s powerful skills and iconic on-court style over two decades and 22 Grand Slams. Rafa’s long hair tied back with bandanas and his sleeveless, comfortable look captured titles and hearts worldwide. Now at the US Open, Jack Draper is bringing the spotlight back to that classic Spaniard style.

In his opening round against Federico Agustin Gomez, Draper stayed cool under pressure and looked stylish doing it! The match stretched into a four-set battle, ending with the British No. 1 as the winner. But it wasn’t just the win—his look stole all the attention. Draper showed off his new kit from sponsor Vuori, sporting a grey muscle tee and white shorts.

Curious about the inspiration behind the look? Jack Draper didn’t hold back: “You have Vuori to thank for that.” He added, “I always grew up watching Rafa. I always wanted to rock the sleeveless one day. There was a couple years ago I didn’t have the arms for it. I looked terrible but now it’s coming together.” The top really highlighted his strong arms and that striking lightning bolt tattoo over his left shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 6ft 4in and 90kg, Draper has developed a formidable physique, which he views as essential for success at the highest level of men’s tennis. His transformation has been fast-tracked by the intense training and support from fitness trainer Matt Little and physio Shane Annun, both previously vital members of Andy Murray’s team before joining Draper earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, he’s heading into the next round, and it’s looking good for the fourth seed at the US Open! Don’t miss out on all the tournament updates on our Live Blog here!