Roger Federer and 4YO Daughter Inspire Alexander Zverev’s Unexpected Turn Toward Tennis Redemption

Alexander Zverev has wowed tennis fans for years! He made his ATP Tour debut back in 2013. Since then, the German star has competed alongside legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray. But with time, the spotlight also shines on your character. And Zverev? He’s known as the fiery youngster with attitude on the court. But things have changed. What flipped his perspective?

The World No. 3 has faced plenty of drama, both on and off the court. Two former partners put him in the headlines with controversies. His notorious temper during matches led to some explosive moments, including a tournament default after verbally abusing a chair umpire. Yet, the 28-year-old insists he’s a different man now. Fatherhood and the iconic Swiss star Federer have played huge parts in his transformation. “You have to take responsibility for yourself first. I’ve said it before, but I’m a father now, so I want to be a good example,” Zverev said in Montreal. “And then, you know, I want to be remembered for my tennis, for what I’ve accomplished on the court.”

Growing up in the tennis world, Roger Federer was Zverev’s role model. Not just for the trophies but for his classy demeanor. “I’ve taken personal responsibility to be a role model in tennis as a father. Being a father has changed me; I want to lead by example. In a way, Federer inspired me to make that change,” he shared. “Watching him lose his cool in his youth to become absolute perfection pushed me to make that decision.”

Zverev added, “The last time I broke a racquet was two years ago, I think, three and a half years ago. I don’t plan on changing that.” And it’s true—he became a dad in 2021 when Brenda Patea, his former partner, gave birth to their daughter, Mayla. Since then, his attitude has shifted. Not to mention, Federer, once known for a fiery streak himself, transformed into a tennis role model.

So by the looks of it, Alexander Zverev’s on-court outbursts have toned down, too. Remember his Canadian Open quarterfinal against Alexei Popyrin? Despite falling behind and even facing hecklers while serving, he kept calm. He bounced back to win 6-7 (8-9), 6-4, and 6-3. Quite the contrast to his meltdown at the 2025 Australian Open final. That match marked the last time Zverev smashed a racket in anger.

After losing a crucial point to Jannik Sinner in the second-set tiebreak, he smashed his racket repeatedly against his seat and other rackets by the bench. The frustration was visible. But since then, Zverev has worked hard to stay composed and be a better example. Plus, he’s soaking up wisdom from a true legend to sharpen his game!

ATP legend gives solid advice to Alexander Zverev

Sascha has stumbled at the finish line in three major Slam finals so far—first at the 2020 US Open, then the 2024 French Open, and most recently at this season’s Australian Open. It’s almost as if actually clinching that elusive Grand Slam title keeps slipping away from him. But now, there’s real buzz around his chances. Only one thing remains, according to German great Boris Becker: Zverev needs to follow the right guidance with absolute discipline.

Speaking to Eurosport on July 21, he explained, “At some point, you need new noises and a new environment. It’s the same in football; as a football coach, you don’t normally stay with a club for 10 years. He is the one who decides. He is the chairman of the board, the CEO. He decides what Team Zverev will look like in the future. His father and brother did an excellent job, but it wasn’t good enough for the final step.”

Becker’s criticisms may have finally shaken things up for Alexander Zverev. Sharp-eyed fans spotted Sascha training with none other than Toni Nadal—uncle to the GOAT himself, Rafael Nadal—in Mallorca recently. There’s no official word yet on whether this is the start of a longer partnership, but Becker is urging his compatriot to listen and learn. “This may also be a completely new perspective for Sascha Zverev how to live tennis, how to train tennis,” Becker noted. Then came his emphatic advice: “I mean, if Rafael and Toni are chatting with you about tennis, then you have to keep your mouth shut and just listen.”

Coming back to the present, with the German’s refreshed mindset and possibly a legend in his coaching corner, could Montreal be the tournament where he breaks through? He’s already marched his way into the semifinals, set to face Karen Khachanov. Will this be the magic moment Zverev finally writes his name in the history books? Let us know what you think in the comments below!