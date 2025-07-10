Roger Federer Has Already Predicted Who Among Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner Will Win the Wimbledon Clash

A fortnight at SW19 is winding down, and the heat is rising just before the finals! Novak Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is set to face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Friday. These two have clashed nine times before, with Sinner holding a slight edge at 5-4. Both players have had their share of injury scares, but eight-time Centre Court champion Roger Federer believes he knows who’ll make it to the final.

Both players are ready to take their stand in the semifinals. Interestingly, when an user caught sight of Roger Federer out and about, he couldn’t help but ask for this thoughts on the Sinner vs Djokovic clash. Having faced Nole 50 times during his career and having been bested by the Serbian, he gave his honest answer: “I think Novak.” But could he be right?

So far, Novak Djokovic has been dominant, cruising through matches without dropping a set until his quarters and semis against Alex de Minaur and Flavio Cobolli. However, he suffered a “nasty fall” in his quarterfinal, which momentarily shook the crowd. Though he won, Djokovic said he’d have the injury checked by a physio before facing Sinner.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner cruised through early rounds without dropping a set but took a fall in the round of 16 against Grigor Dimitrov, injuring his elbow. Dimitrov later withdrew due to a pectoral injury, giving Sinner a pass to the quarters. Despite concerns, Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets, though he wore a white sleeve on his right arm for support.

In his post-match interview, Sinner shared his recovery plan: “Yeah, I mean, when you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try not to think about it. It has improved a lot since yesterday to today. Yesterday, my day was very short on the practice court—20 minutes with the coaches only. But in the other way, I’m looking forward to it. It’s no excuse, so there is no better stage to play tennis, and I think I showed this today.” He also told BBC Sport, “Time will always help and [Thursday] is one day off, which is going to be good for me, and Friday I’m going to be 100%.” But is Nole ready?

Djokovic hasn’t commented on his condition yet, but since he made it through the quarters with limited issues, Federer’s pick might hold up. Plus, this isn’t their first Wimbledon semifinal showdown—their last clash on Centre Court was right here two years ago!

A recap of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner’s previous Wimbledon match

At Wimbledon 2023, the semi-final stage was set for a clash that felt destined to echo through tennis history. Sinner, stepping into his first-ever semi-final spotlight, faced the relentless Novak, who was chasing a fifth straight Wimbledon final. Djokovic’s game was a symphony of precision and power, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) and marking his 34th consecutive grass-court major victory. Yet, the battle was far from easy. The young Italian eighth seed had pushed Nole to the brink, rallying from two sets down before the Serb finally prevailed.

This time, Novak Djokovic took command early, cruising through the first set and breaking in the second. But the tension simmered beneath the surface. Umpire Richard Haigh docked Djokovic a point for a distracting noise and later warned him for slow serving, provoking a fiery “what are you doing?” from Nole himself.

The Serb’s composure never wavered. He ruthlessly claimed the second set and, after saving two set points in the third, responded to the crowd’s cheers for Sinner with a cheeky, sarcastic crying gesture. In the end, Djokovic’s grit sealed the tie-break, inching him closer to the eventual title win.

Yet, the narrative has flipped dramatically since. They’ve met six times since that epic match, with Sinner claiming five victories. Djokovic’s last triumph against Sinner came at the 2023 ATP Finals, where he lifted the title. But in their recent encounters, the Italian has dominated, famously halting Djokovic’s quest for a 25th major and fourth Roland Garros crown at the 2025 French Open semifinals. Still, Nole’s hunger remains undiminished—he’s eager for the next chapter.

Now, as they prepare to face off again, the question lingers: will Novak Djokovic even their H2H score, or will Sinner carve his name into Wimbledon history with a first final appearance? The stage is set, the tension palpable. Share your predictions in the comments, and keep your eyes peeled to our Live Blog for every thrilling moment of Wimbledon’s unfolding drama.