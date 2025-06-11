Roger Federer Makes a Michael Jordan Epiphany for Stefanos Tsitsipas as Serena Williams Earns Another Amazed Fan

Stefanos Tsitsipas is never shy about showing his admiration for tennis legends. Time and again, he’s sung their praises. And topping his list? None other than Roger Federer! Remember when, after the 2022 Laver Cup, Stefanos said, “Roger was an idol of mine growing up,” while holding one of Federer’s iconic 340-gram Wilson Pro Staff RF97 rackets? Fast forward three years, and not only does Stefanos still idolize the Swiss Maestro, but he’s added another legend to his list!

On June 11, speaking on the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy’s Instagram, the 26-year-old opened up: “My GOAT would be Roger Federer. Obviously, he doesn’t have the most Grand Slam titles, but to me it doesn’t matter. What matters is the effect that he has had on the world of tennis, not just in tennis, but in global sports.” And with 20 Grand Slams and 103 singles titles over two decades, Federer’s impact is undeniable.

For Stefanos, Federer’s influence is like the basketball world’s Michael Jordan. He said, “I would compare it very similar to the effect of Michael Jordan. And I feel lucky that I have had the opportunity to share the tennis court with him. It was probably one of the most majestic experiences of my life. Getting to step out on the court and play against him. I suddenly felt alive.” The two have faced off four times in their careers!

Here’s the twist: although Stefanos Tsitsipas admits Roger “kicked my a**,” Federer has only won two of those matches. They’re tied 2-2! Stefanos stunned the tennis world by beating Federer in their first meeting at the 2019 Australian Open Round of 16. Roger bounced back to win in Dubai and Basel later that year, but Stefanos took the ATP Finals semifinal showdown. Clearly, Stefanos was not just following in his idol’s footsteps—he was challenging him.

And there’s more! On the women’s side, Stefanos’ favorite is none other than Serena Williams. He said, “I would say Serena Williams. What she has done is superb. Her story is unique, and I really look up to her, and she has big charisma and also presence. Because I’ve spoken to her a few times and I’ve obviously practiced with her, I feel like she really deserves that title.”

Their connection runs deep. Stefanos and Serena Williams trained together at the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy. He’s often shared how much he looks up to her, even posting a heartfelt message when she retired, promising his respect would never fade. They’ve practiced side by side and even battled it out at the 2018 Hopman Cup.

Last December, Stefanos surprised fans by popping into Serena’s Instagram Live for a fun chat. Serena teased, “We used to hit! Does an exhibition count? Did I win in the exhibition?” Stefanos laughed and replied, “But you aced me! I will never forget that. That was the only time in my life I got aced by a WTA player, I think!” His admiration for her is as strong as ever.

Both Tsitsipas and Serena shared the same coach—Patrick Mouratoglou, though not at the same time. Still, years later, Stefanos has nothing but praise for him!

Stefanos Tsitsipas gets candid about his time with Mouratoglou

The Greek gives big credit to the Mouratoglou Academy for helping him make the leap from junior tennis to the pro level. “The academy what they did is, they offered me support in terms of structuring my life, bringing my life into a nice, cozy, warm place and allowing me to thrive that way,” he told the Tennis Insider Club recently.

Coming from a tennis family, Stefanos started hitting balls at 6, but it wasn’t until Patrick Mouratoglou spotted him at the Orange Bowl in December 2014 that things really took off. Impressed, Mouratoglou invited him to join the academy in 2015, where Stefanos has stayed ever since.

When he first arrived, Stefanos looked more like a kid than a future star. “I was still a child, if you would have seen me play back then, didn’t look anything like I do now,” he reflects. Thin and lacking power, he wasn’t physically ready for the pro grind. But after a year or two, the change was clear. “I was developing to be as a tennis player,” he says, crediting the academy for not just his physical growth but also for opening his eyes to the pro game’s demands.

That new perspective was a turning point. “I felt like, suddenly, my eyes were more wide-open to what is really like, cause I had no real clue or idea, of what it takes to become a professional tennis player,” Stefanos admits. He’s thankful to Mouratoglou for spotting his potential early and having a “good eye” for him. Their bond runs deep—he even coached him personally at the 2019 ATP Finals.

This season hasn’t been Stefanos’ smoothest ride, but he’s shaking things up. Just last month, he announced Goran Ivanisevic as his new coach. Will this fresh partnership spark a turnaround? Only time will tell!