Roger Federer’s Opponent for Blockbuster Comeback Match After 3 Years Confirmed

“I’d like to play some tennis again… I’d like to get back into training a little, two to three times a week. And I hope to do exhibitions again, fill stadiums around the world…I’ve hardly played since my retirement,” Roger Federer had confessed back in April. Three years off the tour is a long time. And now, the much-awaited moment is here. Roger Federer has announced he’s returning to the court for the Shanghai Masters 2025, with his opponent now confirmed.

The countdown ended on August 10, when the news became official: Federer, now 44, will take the court in the Friends Celebrity Doubles Match at the Shanghai Masters on October 10, scheduled just before the tournament’s final weekend. He’ll play at the iconic Qizhong Stadium, which has hosted some of his most dramatic matches. And he couldn’t hide his excitement. “Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters,” he said. “Shanghai has always been a special place for me with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game.” And it won’t just be Federer who already owns two Shanghai titles and nearly had a third, if not for Andy Murray in 2009 bringing dose of star power to Shanghai.

Hong Kong action legend Donnie Yen—yes, Caine from John Wick 4—will be there, along with Chinese TV sensation Wu Lei, whose roles in hit dramas have made him a beloved figure across Asia. The twist? One of them will team up with none other than Zheng Jie, the former tennis star who once lit up courts around the globe. But Zheng isn’t your usual ex-tennis pro. At 42, she carries a résumé worth bragging about:

Reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 15 (May 2009); in doubles, peaked at World No. 3 in July 2006.

First Chinese woman to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal, doing so at Wimbledon in 2008—where she upset World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic—and again at the Australian Open in 2010. But the most telling, Zheng’s historic run at Wimbledon in 2008 not only shattered barriers—it included a generous gesture where she donated her prize money to Sichuan earthquake relief,

Grand Slam doubles champion: won both Wimbledon and Australian Open in 2006, partnering with Yan Zi.

Olympic bronze medalist in women’s doubles (2008 Beijing).

Retired after Wimbledon 2015, bringing to a close one of the most impactful careers in Chinese tennis.

With Shanghai locked in and the lineup confirmed, the wait is almost over. This match isn’t about rankings or records anymore—it’s about nostalgia and pure love for the game. Seeing Federer share the court with Zheng Jie brings together two names that defined eras in their own ways. The organizers are calling it “Roger and Friends,” and that pretty much sums it up: an evening of tennis, stories, and celebration rather than competition. But one still can’t help but wonder: Does he still have it? Can Roger Federer bring the magic back after three years? Guess, we’ll find out.