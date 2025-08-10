Roger Federer Set for Shocking Tennis Return at Shanghai Masters After 3-Years

The king of tennis — Roger Federer — has made sure his name resonates across the two decades he gave to the sport. He’s a player who sparks pure joy. With 103 titles and hearts captured all over the world, his name is etched in history, especially at Wimbledon, where he claimed eight titles on the grass. His smoother-than-silk slice and one-handed backhand remain a fun challenge for players to imitate today. That’s why it was heartbreaking to see the legend hang up his racket in 2022 at the Laver Cup, a tournament he founded. As Rafael Nadal said at the time, “when Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too.” The words resonated across the globe. Wouldn’t it be great to see him back again?

Well, look no further! The Shanghai Masters might just be the stage that delivers more thrill than one can handle. The hype is already electric before the Asian swing even begins — and now, their official social media has dropped incredible news!

“Roger Federer is coming back to Shanghai 🤩 Join us on October 10th for the @rogerfederer and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match! #rolexshanghaimasters,” they announced. It’s the kind of post that makes you double-check. But yes, it’s true — the Swiss Maestro has confirmed it himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

The 20-time major champion said: “Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters. Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game.” His track record there speaks for itself — consistent deep runs and two titles.

Since the tournament moved to Shanghai in 2009, Roger Federer wasted no time making an impact. In 2010, he reached the final before falling to Andy Murray. His triumphs are unforgettable — in 2014, he clinched the title by beating Gilles Simon, taking both sets in tiebreaks. In 2017, he lifted the trophy again, this time defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

He retired in 2022 due to persistent knee injuries and the physical demands his body could no longer meet. But his love for tennis still burns bright. While he enjoys retirement with his family, there’s no denying that he misses the feel of the ball striking his racket.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Roger Federer confesses to the urge to get back into tennis

Earlier in April, Federer sparked excitement by hinting at a comeback. Fans everywhere sat up when he revealed he might return to the court — not for the ATP Tour, but in exhibition matches. “Honestly I’d love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I’ve played so much. But no seriously, I’d love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world,” Federer told TNT Sports. He didn’t give away the timing or the location, and admitted he hasn’t started proper training yet. Still, his enthusiasm for getting back out there shines through.

Roger’s legendary career speaks for itself. He clinched 103 singles titles, making him the second-most decorated player in the Open Era since 1968. That trophy cabinet includes 20 Grand Slam crowns — with a record eight victories at Wimbledon and a joint-record five men’s singles titles at the US Open. He also collected six year-end championships, making him one of tennis’s all-time greats.

The Maestro confessed he’s still working out the details of his comeback. “I’ve no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven’t played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I’ve played with my kids, you know but I’d really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I’ll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you’ll get to see me in an exhibition soon,” he shared. There’s real anticipation in his voice, and fans can’t help but hope for more Federer magic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with the Shanghai Masters gearing up for his big return in October, excitement is building fast. The chance to see Roger Federer show off his signature moves and vibrant energy is just around the corner. Are you ready to watch the Swiss legend light up the court again?Tell us in the comments below!