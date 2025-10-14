Shanghai Masters Finalist Who Fell From Stage Speaks Out on What Happened

The Shanghai Masters wrapped up in style, delivering a wild finish nobody saw coming. Cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot, both unseeded and hungry, blitzed through a field of top players and former Masters champs. These two lit up the tournament, leaving fans in awe of their tennis. Vacherot, just 24 and ranked World No.204, snagged the trophy and the prize money. But for both, celebrating together meant just as much. As the Frenchman joyfully declared, “Two cousins are stronger than one,” sealing the moment with a classic touch.

Their storybook ending carried extra flavor. Rinderknech, older but not luckier on this day, fought hard in the final. He took a set from his younger cousin but couldn’t close the deal, falling 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Two days later, he opened up to Lequipe. Arthur didn’t hide the toll of this marathon run. “An exceptional fortnight, having beaten many extremely strong players in a row. That proves a lot. Today, I was probably lacking a bit of freshness. Val played Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday; I played on Friday, where I drew a lot of strength; Saturday, where I finished very late; and Sunday. A lot of sequences in a very short space of time.” His honesty made the journey feel even more remarkable.

Arthur’s fortnight sparkled with drama. Knocking out the likes of Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Daniil Medvedev is a feat not many manage. The physical grind pushed every limit. “The humid and hot conditions demand a lot from the body. It wasn’t easy to recover in just 24 hours, even less so considering I got back to my hotel room at 3:30 a.m. and the final started at 4:30 p.m. It’s very complicated, but that’s the beauty of sport and tennis.” Arthur chose grit over comfort, and it showed.

For the finalists, the drama didn’t end with match point. Rinderknech’s body finally protested at the trophy ceremony, right when Vacherot delivered his emotional speech. In tears, the cousins paid tribute to each other. Suddenly, Rinderknech cramped up and crouched to the floor, needing help from trainers. It was pure theater, a tense moment soon turned lighthearted. Relief washed over everyone once Arthur got the care he needed.

via Imago

This year’s Shanghai Masters felt like a sauna. The temperature hovered around 30 °C, humidity spiked above 80%. Players cramped, quit, or stumbled. Novak Djokovic faced the heat head-on but even he vomited in two separate matches before clawing his way to the semifinals.

Now, he looks ahead. “Right now, I have to digest this fortnight, we have to talk about everything, get back on track. Take the time to recharge, too.” Arthur’s focus is fixed on recovery and the season ahead. For both cousins, this Shanghai adventure will linger, unforgettable and sweet.

Arthur Rinderknech’s journey to this moment was no cakewalk

Their storyline is one of the most captivating in recent Masters 1000 memory. While they followed paths that were remarkably alike, each journey was distinctly personal. The Frenchman is just over three years older, and Valentin Vacherot, proudly representing Monaco, once shared two seasons as college teammates before pursuing professional careers separately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This moment means even more for the Vacherot family. Valentin’s coach and half-brother, Benjamin Balleret, once reached World No. 204, the very ranking Valentin held during his dream run in Shanghai. “It’s an achievement. I would say it’s a fairytale,” Balleret told ATP Tour. “He makes history for him, for Monaco. He’s the first player from Monaco in the Top 100 already, of course, being in the semi-finals, in the final.”

Their journey dates back to 2018 at Texas A&M University. That season, the Aggies suffered a narrow 4-3 NCAA semi-final loss to Wake Forest. Arthur Rinderknech played No. 2 singles, standing next to Vacherot at No. 4. That match marked the end of Rinderknech’s college tennis but set the tone for what was ahead. Head coach Steve Denton, a two-time Australian Open finalist, recalls it clearly.

“When Arthur left to go out to try to go play [professionally], I remember him saying to me, ‘Steve, make sure that you take care of my cousin like you took care of me’,” Denton shared with ATPTour.com. “I said, ‘Absolutely, I’ll do that’.” Years later, the cousins have returned, this time facing off on one of tennis’s biggest stages, the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

The final had everything: drama, grit, and a family rivalry nobody wanted to end. Vacherot dug deep, rallied past his cousin and former college teammate, and won it 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. With that, the Monegasque World No. 204 claimed his first ATP title and the crown of the lowest-ranked Masters 1000 champion ever. Now, what could Arthur Rinderknech bring to the table next?