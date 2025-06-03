‘Should Retire From Tennis’- Nick Kyrgios Faces Brutal Fan Backlash After Shock Withdrawal Following Injury-Ridden Withdrawal

After nearly a year away from competitive tennis, Nick Kyrgios’s return has been anything but straightforward. He kicked off his comeback at the Brisbane International, teaming up with Novak Djokovic in doubles for two matches. In singles, he battled rising star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and lost a tight encounter. The early exits continued at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. But then, wrist pain during the Miami Open halted his campaign once again. Ahead of the clay season, Kyrgios pulled out of the French Open doubles, citing a flare-up of an old knee injury. And Wimbledon? Fans hoped for a miracle, but that hope fizzled out too.

On June 3, as the French Open roared on, Kyrgios announced another withdrawal—this time from a major at the grass season. He took to Instagram with the update: “Just wanted to give everyone a quick update – I’ve hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won’t make it back for grass season this year. I know how much you’ve all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I’m genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though, and I’m already working hard to get back stronger than ever. Thank you for all your continued support – it means everything to me. See you soon!” How bad has it been for him?

Well, Nick Kyrgios has faced a significant and ongoing hiatus from professional tennis. A severe wrist injury forced him to undergo surgery for a full rupture of the scapholunate ligament. Add to that persistent knee and foot issues, and it’s been a rough ride. He’s spent much of the past two and a half years off the court. His last competitive singles match before this long break? The Stuttgart Open in June 2023.

Since then, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up has struggled to regain his footing. Nick Kyrgios has shared practice updates and kept close to the sport with commentary gigs at the 2024 Australian Open and for the BBC. But he’s yet to show his magic as a player. With this latest withdrawal, fans are growing restless.

Fans call out Nick Kyrgios on his Wimbledon withdrawal

Following Nick Kyrgios’ announcement, fans had plenty to say. One wrote, “Even if he recovers physically, his hallucinations will never go away 😂” Earlier in March, after his first win since 2022 at the 2025 Miami Open, Kyrgios opened up about how much it meant. “I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty close to crying on court. I just think about the last two years, and it’s been pretty brutal to be honest. I was in a cast for 12 weeks, couldn’t move my wrist, and the surgeons were saying I’d never play again.” That win was a huge moment, considering his last victory came in August 2022 at the Citi Open.

He shared what kept him going: “And I was listening to a lot of the outside noise, you know, about whether I’d be able to play at this level, and win. Playing is one thing, but winning matches and executing is another thing. So yeah, I can’t believe it.”

Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons. One said, “Yesterday’s Bublik is perhaps the Kyrgios we’ve wanted all along, yet only had glimpses of. Raw talent + power & touch + gutsy creativity + passion + wholesome vibes.” Over at the French Open, Alexander Bublik has been on a roll. He set a new record for himself, defeating No.4 Briton Jack Draper after being a set down. He also took down Daniil Medvedev in his opener.

It’s a big leap for Bublik, who dipped in rankings after a knee injury at the 2021 Australian Open. Now, he’s ranked No.62, after once reaching a career high of No.17.

Nick Kyrgios’s back-to-back withdrawals have left some fans frustrated. One wrote, “Nothing can make me take this guy seriously again.” After his first-round loss at the Australian Open, he played his opener at Indian Wells but retired due to wrist pain. Not a withdrawal before starting, but still an incomplete run.

Kyrgios admitted the French Open was “never really on the cards” for singles. He was expected to return in doubles with Jordan Thompson, but pulled out days before the tournament. It would have been his first Roland Garros appearance since 2017, when hip and shoulder pain kept him away. One fan didn’t hold back, “He should retire from tennis permanently rather than this slam withdrawals. That will be good for All.”

Another wrote, “let’s be clear guys don’t be hypocrites, this clown deserves everything and more for what he said. Karma.” During his hiatus last year, Kyrgios stayed active on social media and with fans. He didn’t shy away from controversy, especially around the doping cases of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. While both were handled as “no fault or negligence” by the ITIA, and Sinner got a three-month ban from WADA without missing Grand Slams, Nick Kyrgios called out what he saw as unfair treatment between top and lower-ranked players.

Some fans kept it real. “Why do they always say: stronger than ever? Kyrgios will never be as strong as he was years ago, beating Nadal or Djokovic.” And it’s true. Before injuries, Nick beat Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, then twice more at the 2017 Cincinnati Masters and 2019 Acapulco. Against Novak Djokovic, he scored straight-set wins at the 2017 Acapulco Quarterfinal and 2017 Indian Wells Masters Round of 16.

Now, with Nick Kyrgios out of the grass court season, the big question remains: will he rise again and come back stronger, as he promises? Only time will tell. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!