Stefanos Tsitsipas Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Sponsorships, and How Much the Greek Tennis Star Makes

It’s been quite a journey for Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek sensation who’s been lighting up the tennis world since 2016. With 12 career titles, including three Masters crowns in Monte-Carlo, and two French Open finals (2021 and 2023), Tsitsipas has experienced both the thrill of triumph and the sting of near misses.

Known for his elegant one-handed backhand, often compared to Roger Federer’s, he’s become one of the sport’s most captivating figures at a career high ranking of World No.3 in 2021! But beyond the brilliance on court, one question remains: How has all this success translated financially? Let’s find out!

What is Stefanos Tsitsipas’ net worth in 2025?

Right now, according to sources, Tsitsipas has built a fortune worth about $25 to $30 million in 2025, and every bit of it screams dedication. The Greek star turned pro in 2016, and at just 25, he’s already one of the sport’s big earners. Born in Athens and coached by his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, Stefanos has spent nearly a decade grinding it out on tour. He’s quietly stacked up both trophies and paychecks, and he’s not done yet.

Tennis runs deep in his DNA. Raised by a Greek dad and a Russian mom, both seasoned tennis instructors, Tsitsipas grew up surrounded by racquets, courts, and competitive spirit. His mother was once the world’s top junior, representing the Soviet Union on the professional stage. That familial passion and relentless work ethic now define his career and his hard-earned success. Let’s break down how much he earned on the tour!

How much has Stefanos Tsitsipas earned in his tennis career?

According to his ATP profile, the Greek has amassed an impressive $35,144,031 in prize money over nearly a decade on the ATP Tour, earning almost $2,026,842 in 2025 alone. He currently sits at No. 11 on the ATP All-Time Career Prize Money Leaderboard via Perfect Tennis, just behind Stan Wawrinka and Pete Sampras. His rise to this milestone included 12 singles titles and 2 doubles trophies, marked by significant jumps in earnings during standout years like 2019, when he netted over $7.4 million, and 2022, which brought in more than $6.6 million.

Tsitsipas’ career highlights feature three Monte Carlo Masters 1000 titles (2021, 2022, 2024) and his biggest victory at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals, where he defeated Dominic Thiem in a thrilling three-set final. He’s also the youngest player ever to beat Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, achieving that feat at just 20 years old. With two Grand Slam finals under his belt: Roland Garros (2021) and Australian Open (2023), both losses came against Novak Djokovic.

Recently, recurring back issues have impacted his performance, leading to early exits at Wimbledon and the US Open, and even a withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters. Still, his strong endorsement deals continue to boost his overall net worth.​

What sponsorships and endorsement deals does Stefanos Tsitsipas have?

Tsitsipas keeps his look sharp on court as an Adidas athlete, lacing up the brand’s flagship Barricade shoe, the same trusted kicks seen on many top pros. He hits with a Wilson Blade 98 V8 strung 18 x 20, his signature weapon of choice that keeps his game steady when the stakes rise. Before joining forces with Adidas, he played in gear from Italian company Lotto Sport, taking his first steps into the global spotlight in their kit.​

Beyond those iconic brands, Tsitsipas also sports the Red Bull logo on his sleeve, shares the ambassador spotlight with Comlux and flaunts his status as a Rolex ambassador since 2018, a partnership that puts him in elite company. His off-court partners read like an all-star list: Wilson, Red Bull, New Balance, Comlux, Rexona, and even Greek pasta favorite Melissa. Thanks to this impressive roster, Tsitsipas lands an estimated $8 to $10 million in yearly endorsements, according to Sportskeeda, and in 2022, Forbes pegged him among the highest-earning athletes under 25 worldwide for sponsorship alone. There’s no doubting he’s making the most of life both on and off the tennis court.

What are Stefanos Tsitsipas’ off-court ventures and business interests?

The Greek might not boast about his off-court moves, but lately, he’s been venturing into new territory. His collaboration with Comlux Aviation is turning heads, since it goes beyond slapping a logo on his sleeve; he’s rumored to take on ambassador roles and could even be getting a piece of the company. There’s definitely a business side to Stefanos that fans are just starting to notice.​

Additionally, he is making savvy moves beyond tennis by stepping into lifestyle branding with Ouzo 12, a popular Greek liquor brand. This connection not only celebrates his roots but also signals smart investments aimed at broadening his business footprint. In June 2025, he teamed up with Italian luxury brand Canali as their new global ambassador. Off the court, Tsitsipas showcases Canali’s latest styles, which perfectly blend qualities he values: “quietly confident, impeccably constructed, and timelessly relevant.”

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has been steadily growing his online presence with a well-curated YouTube channel and social media platforms. Although exact earnings from these ventures stay private, they position him well for future media projects. It’s clear Stefanos is thinking long term both in business and sport, balancing career milestones with brand-building momentum.

But speaking of tennis, right now, all eyes are on Stefanos Tsitsipas as he battles at the Six Kings Slam. Alongside stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Alexander Zverev, he’s fighting for a massive $6 million winner’s prize and a guaranteed $1.5 million just for showing up. If Stefanos walks away with the big check, his net worth and legacy will get an exciting new boost.