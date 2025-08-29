Stefanos Tsitsipas Threatens Opponent After Ending Grand Slam Season With Saddening Record

Looks like the word “Open” in tennis tournaments really means open for anything. Be it breathtaking rallies to feisty plays, and sometimes even a bit of post-match drama, anything can happen at any time. Just yesterday at the US Open, the women’s singles saw sparks fly between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko, and now the tension has spilled over to the men’s draw as Stefanos Tsitsipas had some bold words for his rival, Daniel Altmaier.

Both tennis maestros battled through a grueling second-round clash at the US Open 2025, with the German managing to stun the Greek star in a five-set game, sealing a hard-fought 7-6(7-5), 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win. Though Tsitsipas looked poised to close it out after back-to-back set victories, Altmaier clearly had other plans, clawing his way back to script a remarkable upset, which meant Tsitsipas ended his Grand Slam season without making it to the third round of any of the Majors.

But it seems like it may not be the only thing he was upset about. Right after the match, Stefanos Tsitsipas was seen exchanging some words with Dan Altmaier after losing to him at the U.S. Open. Clearly displeased with Altmaier’s underarm serve in the fourth set, Tsitsipas could be heard warning his opponent, “Next time, don’t wonder why I hit you, ok?” “No, I’m just saying if you serve underarm… if you serve underarm,” he explained, evidently sensing shock on his opponent’s end, before the latter chose to walk away.

(This is a developing story…)

