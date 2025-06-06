“Take the Beating Like a Man”- Novak Djokovic Called Out as Jannik Sinner Activates Beast Mode at French Open

Novak Djokovic is facing a tough challenge at Roland Garros. The Serb, making his 13th semifinal appearance, is up against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian has been ruthless, aiming for his first French Open title and fourth Grand Slam overall. He hasn’t dropped a set yet and shows no signs of slowing down. Djokovic, however, remains fierce but seems haunted by lingering injury issues.

The two are battling on Court Philippe Chatrier. Jannik Sinner took the first set 6-4 and is closing in on the second. As Sinner won the fifth game, Djokovic called for a halt. According to Olly Tennis on X, “🤕🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has asked for the physio at the next changeover.” Uh oh!

This isn’t Djokovic’s first medical timeout this tournament or this season. Since the Australian Open, he has struggled with injuries. Fans recall his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz, where he called for an MTO before winning the four-set battle. One fan wrote, “Here he goes … take the beating like a man!!” Could Nole be making a reputation for his MTOs?

Earlier in the tournament, Novak took a medical timeout during his match against Cameron Norrie. It happened in the first set when he had his foot, reportedly his ankle, checked. Despite this, Djokovic didn’t slow down on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Still, he chose to be cautious, preferring to be safe rather than sorry.

Will Nole overcome the pain and make his seventh final at Roland Garros? Only time will tell. He’s done it before, perhaps he’ll do it again! In the meantime, it seems like the fans on X aren’t too surpised by Novak’s abrupt MTO this time.

Fans call out Novak Djokovic for taking yet another MTO

Under Olly Tennis’ tweet, one fan wrote, “This might not be his day today, but it was a good run. As a Novak fan, I’ve been blessed by so many wins. Sinner too good today.” The facts are clear: Novak might not be in top form this season, only recently winning his 100th title at an ATP 250 event in Geneva. But his history speaks volumes—24 Grand Slams, including three French Open titles in 2019, 2021, and 2023. Plus, he’s held the No.1 spot for 428 weeks, the longest of any ATP player. Still, Sinner is no easy opponent.

Since returning from suspension, the Italian has been unstoppable with a 17-1 record this year. His only loss? To Carlos Alcaraz in the Rome final. At this French Open, he hasn’t dropped a set and has lost just four sets in his last 19 Grand Slam matches dating back to the 2024 US Open. For a 23-year-old, that kind of dominance is insane!

Another fan couldn’t resist some sarcasm about Novak’s medical timeouts, commenting, “What a surprise.” Djokovic’s reputation for calling for medical assistance on court is well known. During his quarterfinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz, John McEnroe remarked, “This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this routine. Don’t be fooled.”

Later, Djokovic shared an MRI image from Melbourne showing a large, dark area inside his thigh, writing, “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury ‘experts’ out there.” But with another MTO now, one fan wondered, “Is it real or is he looking for a break?”

A cheeky fan, aware of Novak’s knack for bouncing back from injuries, wrote, “[Translated from Italian] Bets are open on how many games he will miss after physiotherapy.” Right now, Nole leads the third set 5-4 after dropping the second 5-7. It’s shaping up to be a four-set battle! Another fan noted, “Wouldn’t be a Slam without him asking, would it! Always the same.”

One fan made a sharp observation: “He is still an elite tennis player, but he can’t compete with Sinner and Alcaraz anymore.” American legend Andre Agassi might agree. He praises both Alcaraz and Sinner, highlighting Alcaraz’s raw athleticism and magic on court, and Sinner’s clinical precision and relentless efficiency.

But Agassi still holds Novak in high regard, calling him “the greatest defensive player the game has ever seen, and shockingly, when he needs to be, possibly the greatest offensive player the game has ever seen.” But the message is clear—the younger generation is a powerful new challenge.

That’s some high praise! But will Novak pull through, make the final, and possibly clinch his 25th Grand Slam? Share your thoughts in the comments below!