Taylor Fritz Drops Massive Health Update as American Dream Sparks at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz is keeping the magic alive! The fifth seed came into Wimbledon fresh off a glorious fourth win at the Eastbourne Open. But his start at the tournament wasn’t without challenges. In the opening round, Fritz faced a frustrating curfew suspension against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. That pushed his match to the next day—and then again in round two against Gabriel Diallo the very next day. He was close to another suspension and possibly a fourth day of play, but somehow, he made it into round three! You’d expect the American to show signs of fatigue, but Fritz keeps surprising us.

On Friday, 27-year-old Fritz took on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a thrilling battle. Fritz dominated the first two sets, but they took nearly two hours to finish! The Spaniard was tough, keeping points alive much longer than Fritz’s earlier opponents. His slower serve forced Fritz into defense more often, making this match a real test. Still, Fritz powered through, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1—his first Wimbledon match this year not to go to a fifth set!

After the win, Fritz opened up about his physical condition. “This is gonna sound crazy, but my body is actually feeling better after each match. I feel like somehow, it felt the worst in my first round, and it’s getting better,” he said. That’s impressive, right?

Especially since tennis is brutal on the body, and he came into round three after just one day’s rest following three back-to-back matches. With 14 sets already played at SW19 and three grass-court tune-ups before the major, Fritz pulled off something special. Despite a scare in the third-set tiebreak loss to Davidovich, he enjoyed a much quicker match this time. The American dream is definitely sparking at Wimbledon!

It’s refreshing to see Fritz in such high spirits! This season started rough with a round three exit at the Australian Open and a first-round loss at the French Open. But now, he’s clearly exceeding expectations.