Taylor Fritz Unhappy With Girlfriend Leaking Confidential Wimbledon Confession

Taylor Fritz has finally broken through the quarterfinal curse! After falling short at Wimbledon’s quarterfinals in both 2024 and 2022, the American rose to the occasion and powered his way into the semifinals for the very first time. Things got tense when a right foot or ankle issue cost him the third set against Karen Khachanov—a player he’d never beaten before. But Taylor delivered something special this time! It’s a huge moment for the 27-year-old, and you have to wonder—did his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, play a secret role in his success?

On July 8, Fritz toppled the Russian in four sets! He shook off a mid-match slump, got some treatment from the trainer for his foot, and clinched a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) win to reach his first Wimbledon semifinal. During his on-court interview, Taylor was asked about a “note” he supposedly wrote to himself after a tough Wimbledon loss that dropped him out of the Top 40.

The interviewer revealed that the note said he needed to “get his stuff together.” When asked how it felt to do just that by making the semis, Taylor let fans in on a fun behind-the-scenes detail: “That note was never supposed to be public. I was ranting about it to my girlfriend and she said ‘write it down, look at it’ and so, yeah. I’m really happy with how I’ve turned my career around over the last four years or so I’ve put in a lot of work and it’s good to see the results.” But when did she reveal this note?

Last year, Morgan Riddle’s Instagram story made waves when she posted Fritz’s brutally honest self-critique after his 2021 Wimbledon loss to Alexander Zverev. The note read: “Nobody in the whole world is underachieveing harder than you, you are so f** good but 40 in the world get your f** s*** together (dated Wimbledon loss, July 3, 2021).” The US Open’s Instagram team even gave it a shoutout, sharing a collage that kicked off with Riddle’s screenshot.

Fast forward to now, and Fritz has turned that tough love into motivation, powering into his first Wimbledon semifinal. While Morgan gave him the nudge, it’s clear that Taylor Fritz’s own determination and hard work made all the difference.

Since his exit at the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinals, Fritz has been on a roll. He’s picked up seven titles and, last year, became the first American since Andy Roddick in 2006 to reach the US Open final. Even though he didn’t win, it gave him the confidence boost he needed.

He broke into the Top 5, and now, after grabbing his fourth Eastbourne Open title, he’s back at No.4 in the ATP rankings. Sometimes, a simple piece of advice from Morgan really does go a long way!

Morgan Riddle has become a true fan favorite over the past three years! Whether she’s sharing her OOTDs at tournaments like the 2025 Australian Open or dropping tips for fans on social media, Morgan’s personality and style have won over the tennis crowd.

Opening up about her journey as a tennis WAG, Morgan told Miami Living Magazine, “Honestly, it’s changed a lot. When I first started going to Taylor’s matches, I didn’t fully understand the sport—I was kind of just there to support him. But over time, I’ve developed such a deeper appreciation for how intense and nuanced tennis is. It’s not just physical; it’s insanely mental.” Her enthusiasm and fresh perspective have only added to her growing popularity.

She documented his 2024 US Open run on her YouTube channel and continues to be a steadfast supporter at crucial events. Now at SW19, she’s turning heads with her signature style. The American influencer recently lit up Instagram with a series of photos that had fans buzzing. The couple truly are tennis’s most fashionable duo, though Fritz doesn’t always take her style advice!

Taylor Fritz opens up ditching Morgan’s advice

Fritz rocks the classic model vibe—standing tall at 6’5″ with dark brown hair parted in the middle that perfectly frames his eyes. Morgan Riddle, on the other hand, is all about versatile style, drawing major inspiration from royal fashion icons like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. She tries to get Taylor into that ‘Classy Old Money’ look, but as he admitted to Racquet Magazine on January 27th, “sometimes I ignore her advice.”

In March 2024, Fritz took his style game up a notch by becoming a global ambassador for Hugo Boss, leaving behind years of Nike on court. Now, the luxury brand dresses him for everything from red carpets to interviews. The couple even teamed up for a sleek all-black Hugo Boss shoot last December.

Taylor also made waves opening for the brand at Milan Fashion Week in September 2024 and walked for Hermes Men’s 2023 Winter collection. Fashion is more than just clothes for Fritz—it’s part of his off-court identity. Even if he sometimes skips Morgan’s style tips, he’s clear about her influence.

Last year, Taylor gave credit where it’s due. “I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused.” Morgan’s role goes beyond cheering—she keeps him mentally sharp through the grind. “She gets it, and she also understands what it takes each week and throughout the year to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that’s a big thing – I just kind of have someone helping me at all times.” Isn’t that sweet?

Now, with Fritz stepping into his first Wimbledon semifinal, the big question is: will Morgan's support and Taylor's passion push him even further?