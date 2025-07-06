Taylor Fritz Voices Concern After Wimbledon Rival’s Painful Exit: ‘His Body Is Not Right’

Taylor Fritz has been cruising through Wimbledon so far, but Sunday’s match threw some curveballs. After back-to-back wins over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo—without a day off thanks to Wimbledon’s strict curfew—the American returned for the third round. There, he beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a thrilling four-set battle, the only match that didn’t stretch to five sets! Going into Sunday, things looked bleak for Jordan Thompson, practically handing Fritz a pass to the next round. But what did Taylor have to say about it?

By the second set at 3-0, with Fritz leading, it was clear Thompson was struggling. He’d entered Wimbledon nursing a serious back injury that almost forced him out before it began. Then, a right thigh injury sealed his fate, adding to his back troubles and forcing him to withdraw. It’s good news for Fritz, who’s now in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the third time!

But talking about Thompson in his on-court interview, Fritz made it clear this wasn’t the way he wanted to advance. He said, “It’s obviously not the way that I want to go through. I was really excited to play Jordan today. I thought, you know, I was excited to play some good tennis. Yeah, it’s just sad. He’s obviously been battling; he’s been playing five-setters. He’s out playing a long doubles match yesterday, so he’s been battling out here, and I respected him for coming out. Obviously, his body is not right, so, you know, I feel bad for him, and I hope he gets better.” It’s been a rough couple of days for the Australian.

Thompson withdrew from his Queen’s Club opener two weeks ago with a back injury. The 31-year-old arrived at Wimbledon unsure how far he could go. Yet, with fierce determination, he fought through 14 punishing sets, beating injury and odds to reach the last 16. “I think anyone that knows me knows that, if we’re playing a game of marbles or cards or whatever, I’m competitive,” Thompson told reporters after his third-round victory. “I want to win no matter what. That certainly helps. I’m not anywhere near 100 per cent and I’m still fighting my a** off for every point.”

His journey wasn’t smooth—he rallied from two sets down to beat Vit Kopriva in round one, survived a five-set thriller against Benjamin Bonzi, and then took down Luciano Darderi in four to match his best Grand Slam showing. But that’s where his run ended, as the physical toll finally caught up.