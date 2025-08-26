Tennis Legends and Stars Are Worried About Daniil Medvedev’s Outrageous On-Court US Open Drama

Daniil Medvedev truly knows how to grab the spotlight! In his opening match against Benjamin Bonzi, the Russian found himself in a heated argument. During the third set, tension peaked when Bonzi faulted his first serve on match point after the ball clipped the net. Just then, the umpire spotted a stray photographer who had wandered onto the court and allowed Bonzi to replay the first serve.

After Medvedev exploded shouting, “Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking?” The moment brought out a five-set match that didn’t go the Russians’ way as Bonzi bagged a 6-3 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 0-6 6-4 win. Daniil’s frustration was clear, and now the tennis world is buzzing with concern.

Tennis legends speak up over Medvedev’s outburst!

The meltdown lit up social media, and tennis legends wasted no time weighing in. German great Boris Becker quote-tweeted the viral video of Medvedev’s racquet demolition, writing bluntly: “We call this ‘public meltdown’ … I think he needs professional help ?!?” He wasn’t the only one, though.

Patrick McEnroe chimed in with advice of his own. “And Medvedev needs to take the rest of the year off,” he posted, suggesting the Russian should regroup away from the tour. Their words underscored a growing concern — Medvedev isn’t just losing matches, he looks like he’s losing patience too.

And the numbers back it up. Daniil Medvedev hasn’t clicked at the Slams this season, with a string of early exits adding to the frustration. His only deep run came in Halle, where he finished runner-up at an ATP 500. He has not lifted a trophy since the 2024 Italian Open.

The frustrations of a barren year boiled over in New York, but Medvedev isn’t entirely alone. His close circle, including friends on tour, remains in his corner as he tries to find his way back.

Players show support for Daniil Medvedev’s well-being

Andrey Rublev has spoken up for his close friend Daniil Medvedev after the former US Open champion’s fiery first-round exit at Flushing Meadows. The 15th seed made it clear that Medvedev won’t face this moment alone. “If he wants to change and needs help he has me, a lot of other friends and family that will help him,” Rublev said.

But he also acknowledged the boundaries. “It’s his life and his decision what he needs to do. Only he knows what is happening.” With Medvedev’s early Grand Slam struggles this year — three first-round exits out of four, Rublev knows how heavy the frustration can get. The Russian added that stepping away might be the best path forward.

“I think he needs to take some time because it was a tough loss for him, but I will text him. The year he’s had in the slams has not been easy for him,” Rublev admitted, speaking with the empathy of a friend who’s battled his own dips in form. In his view, Medvedev’s meltdown wasn’t just about one loss — it was the weight of a whole season crashing down at once.

Rublev isn’t the only player offering perspective. Frances Tiafoe also gave his take, calling the scene, “a circus.” He urged fans to understand the hidden struggles behind Medvedev’s rage. “People don’t understand. You’re travelling a lot. He [Medvedev] holds himself to a super high standard. He’s been struggling, and he’s struggling to face the music, right? He’s struggling to face losing early and to guys he feels like he should be beating, and unprecedented matches, things not going your way.”

While Daniil’s meltdown earns both concern and scrutinity. The Russian himself knows he’s going to pay for the actions. After all, it’s not Medvedev’s first time having a meltdown on the court!

Daniil Medvedev speaks up about his actions

After his fiery US Open exit, Medvedev didn’t pretend he’d walk away unscathed. “I‘m getting a big enough fine so if I speak, I’m in big trouble so I’m not gonna speak,” he admitted, recalling Reilly Opelka’s own fallout for talking too much. The Russian pointed to Greg Allensworth, the same umpire who clashed with Opelka earlier this year in Dallas when the American raged over a coughing spectator and branded Allensworth “the worst ref on the ATP.”

Medvedev also cited Opelka’s other blow-up — when he called umpire Nacho Forcadell an “idot” and was hit with a staggering $90k fine. Compared to that, his rage in New York may look tame, but it left fans unimpressed. He tried to soften things later. “I just expressed my emotions, my unhappiness with the decision, and then the crowd did what they did without me asking them too much,” Medvedev explained. The USTA wasn’t moved. They confirmed to the BBC: “His credential has been revoked for the 2025 US Open.”

But fines aren’t what sting most — it’s his slump. Medvedev admitted as much. “I’m playing bad and in important moments, even worse. Everything: serve, return, volley, whatever… I just need to play better, and I’m going to try to do it next year.” Every shot, every slip, is weighing heavier than any punishment.

And now, the Russian is out of the final Slam of the year. What happens next? Can he reset before the season ends, or does the drought stretch on? Only time will tell. For now, the US Open carries on with stars lighting up New York, and every twist lives on through our Live Blog!