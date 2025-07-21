brand-logo
Tennis Match Turns Chaotic as 24YO Star Smashes Ball Into Opponent, Leaving Him Injured

ByFirdows Matheen

Jul 21, 2025 | 5:39 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Tennis can be brutal! With the pressure to put everything on the court, some players go all-in with aggression, while others plot with tactics. But in the end, it’s all about bringing passion every single point, right? While this excitement is expected, Hugo Gaston had a truly unexpected turn during his match at the Generali Open against Norbert Gombos!

On Monday, both players took to the clay courts of Kitzbuhel, Austria, amped for their first ATP tour clash. Hugo and Gombos were giving everything, until a wild rally changed the tone. Gaston fired back an impressive drop shot, landing so close to the net on the other side. The Slovakian dashed in from the baseline, returned it, but Hugo was right there to flick it back—straight into Norbert’s chest! Yikes!

The match stopped as Norbert let out a yell and crouched to the ground in pain. The umpire was off his chair in a second. Hugo Gaston darted across the net to check on his opponent. He apologized immediately, making clear this was just an accident.

After a short break, play resumed. In the end, Hugo lost to Norbert, who took the match in straight sets: 3-6, 4-6. Still, it was an electric clash. Gaston’s opponent wasn’t the only one who needed a timeout. The Frenchman called an MTO during the first set to treat his left arm! Play paused at 2-5 with the 24-year-old about to serve.

Though he lost, Hugo Gaston’s sportsmanship showed it was pure tennis passion at work! With his tough season, a flash of emotion was bound to show up. Like at Roland Garros, where he battled through a dramatic five-set opener against Ugo Blanchet but had to withdraw before facing Ben Shelton in the next round due to physical issues.

Despite the setbacks, Gaston kept competing on tour, making appearances in places like Kitzbühel and Bastad. He didn’t grab a win against top 10 players this year, and his campaign was hit by form swings and injuries. But this wasn’t the first time Hugo’s been at the center of a shocking tennis moment!

