Tennis World Hails Jannik Sinner as He Joins Roger Federer & American Legend in Prestigious Feat

The World No.1 ranking: it’s the ultimate summit in tennis, coveted by every aspiring player. Legends like Novak Djokovic have set almost untouchable standards—428 weeks at the top! That’s raw skill and resilience. But to be the first in your country to hit No.1? That’s a history-making triumph Jannik Sinner fully understands. But the young Italian isn’t just breaking records, he’s meeting the rest at the pinnacle of the sport!

On Monday, an X user shared a jaw-dropping milestone: Sinner is now just the fourth player ever to spend 60 consecutive weeks as World No.1 in his very first reign. With 12,030 points, it’s clear—his dominance isn’t up for debate! And who’s up there with him?

None other than Roger Federer, who mastered the top spot for an outrageous 237 weeks. Jimmy Connors did it for 160, and Lleyton Hewitt lasted 75. Now, with 60 weeks (and counting!), Jannik Sinner is carving his own legend. He’s showing the tennis world he truly belongs among the all-time greats. And he did it with rivals on his heels—and after serving a three-month ban.

The 23-year-old has stunned fans all year. He took the No.1 crown last June during the French Open. Since then, he’s proved himself over and over. Eight titles, two Grand Slams—the perfect end to 2024. And his start to 2025? Absolutely electric.

He kicked off 2025 with another Australian Open win—his second. But the suspense? How did he hold onto No.1 after that three-month ban? He couldn’t defend his points, which froze at 9,730. But he had built such a lead that no rival could catch him!

He returned in May but lost at Rome, Paris, and Halle. Still, Wimbledon was magical. It was redemption. He beat two-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz in four fierce sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4). The Wimbledon trophy was his and that pushed him past 12,000 ranking points, a milestone only Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray have reached since 1990. He’s now 3,430 points clear of Alcaraz (Ranked No.2)!

Just last month, he marked one full year at No.1 while competing in Halle. “It’s a huge honour for me, to be part of these names,” Sinner told ATPTour.com, reflecting on joining the list of tennis royalty. “On the other hand, I’m myself. I make my history for myself. Of course, it’s amazing company I am part of and as I always said, I would never have thought I would be in this position once in my life.”

If there’s one thing to know about Sinner, it’s his humility. He doesn’t sweat rankings or points. He lives for the heat of competition. However, a journalist noted something htat makes Sinner stand out in the crowd of talented Italians.

Jannik Sinner gets a bold verdict

In a candid conversation with Gazzetta’s Sebastiano Vernazza, award-winning author Sandro Veronesi set the record straight. “It seems to me a superficial reading,” he said firmly, responding to claims that Sinner breaks from Italian tradition. “We have had other South Tyrolean champions, Gustav Thoeni in skiing and Klaus Dibiasi in diving.”

Veronesi didn’t stop there. He pushed back against tired clichés, adding, “Be careful because it is easy to fall into the caricature of the Italian Pulcinella. We are no longer spaghetti, guitar and mandolin. This matter of the whimsical and undisciplined Italian is dated.” Want a new face for Italian sport? Jannik Sinner is it.

While that stands true, the author also brought in the rebels of the game for a clearer idea: “In tennis, I saw John McEnroe, an American: if you took away his anger, you took away his genius. I saw Boris Becker, an anomalous German, yet one of the greatest ever. I saw another American, Jimmy Connors: a scoundrel, but he won.” These star players didn’t fit the mold—and now Sinner, with his own edge, joins their company.

By 23, he owned four Grand Slam trophies, the youngest since Federer in 2006 to reach four straight Slam finals between the 2024 US Open and Wimbledon 2025. Down in Melbourne earlier this year, he swept 31 sets on the trot and set a record with 10 straight-set wins over ATP top-10 opponents. He’s truly been stacking up jaw-dropping stats.

Now, Sinner marks 60 weeks at World No.1—a wild stretch every player dreams of. Yet he’s still on pause, taking a break and skipping tournaments to refuel. Eyes are on Cincinnati, where he’s hoped to defend his crown, and then the US Open awaits. Can Jannik Sinner outlast the chase and stay on top? Chime in! We’d love to hear your thoughts.