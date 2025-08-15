Terence Atmane’s Emotional Words After Cincinnati Win Get Heartfelt Nod From ATP Star

Started from the bottom, now he’s taking over Cincinnati! That’s exactly what’s happening for French star Terence Atmane in Ohio right now. He entered with a 1-4 tour-level record, yet has been this tournament’s surprise package. His run has been fantastic — first beating Yoshihito Nishioka, then Flavio Cobolli, and Joao Fonseca in his opening matches. Then came the jaw-droppers. He sent fourth seed Taylor Fritz packing, then stunned seventh seed Holger Rune. It’s a feat he hasn’t quite wrapped his head around yet.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old delivered a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Rune to book a place in the final four of the hard-court event. It’s his first-ever Masters semifinal — and he’s over the moon. “I don’t think any words can describe how I feel right now,” said the 23-year-old, admitting he struggled to sleep after the big win over Fritz on Wednesday. “Being here in the semifinal of a Masters 1000, breaking into the top 100, and even more with the win tonight. It’s also a lot of money for me, so it’s going to be very helpful for my career. So, it means a lot to me, to be honest. I’m very emotional about it.”

And while he ousted World No. 9, Holger wasn’t too down about it. In fact, he’s cheering Atmane on. “I have known you Terrence since juniors, tennis is a tough journey and I am happy for your run here at @CincyTennis and what it will mean in the future for you. Good luck onwards,” he tweeted shortly after the match. A pure class act — and a huge moment for Terence Atmane.

Riding this remarkable surge, Atmane has climbed 67 spots to No. 69 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. That puts him on course for a career best. Reaching the semifinals has also already earned him $332,160 in prize money, a tidy sum for a player who started the week with $310,376 for the season. Every dollar has been fought for with skill and grit.

During the match, Terence Atmane ripped through the match with his forehand, striking 14 winners from that wing. He glided around the court with ease, showing off his all-court athleticism in a convincing one-hour, 13-minute win. “I couldn’t really sleep last night with the win against Taylor,” Atmane added.

The moment felt surreal for him, especially after taking down a top-five player. “I was just trying to be myself on court, trying to enjoy it as much as I can because I have nothing to lose, that’s the advantage I have of being the underdog here coming from the qualies. I think this is going to give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year and in my career in general.”

Humble, grounded, and pure class, Atmane is on the right track. On top of it all, he’s currently unsponsored by any brand! How does he feel about that?

Terence Atmane opens up about his sponsorship deals

Life outside the ATP’s top 50 is no luxury tour. Prize money plummets, expenses soar, and players are left footing the bill for their team, travel, and hotels. Drop to the Challenger circuit and it gets even leaner. After stunning Taylor Fritz in Cincinnati, Atmane laid it bare.

“Apart from Tecnifibre for the rackets, I don’t have any sponsors since I got dropped by Asics,” Terence Atmane told L’Equipe. “I buy my clothes and shoes like everyone else. I don’t have an agent; I do my thing on my own in my corner… Being TOP 100 means fewer qualifiers. It also validates a certain financial stability that will allow me to invest in my coaches. I’ll also be able to save some money, because when you play in Challengers, you lose a lot of money.”

But while finances have been a concern, he’s making big strides, and it’s paying off! But his fight hasn’t gotten easier. Next up? A blockbuster first meeting with world No. 1. They’re the same age, but living wildly different careers. Jannik Sinner has some serious brands beside him— Rolex, Gucci, Head rackets, Nike, and Celebrity Net Worth values him at around a cool $30 million. On court, his resume glitters with four Grand Slam titles, and only a point denied him a calendar-year Slam chance in Paris before Carlos Alcaraz stole it away.

Rested and ruthless, the Italian skipped Toronto after Wimbledon and returned to Cincinnati in demolition mode. His title defense has been flawless — straight-set wins over Daniel Elahi Galan, Gabriel Diallo, Adrian Mannarino, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Tiebreak hiccups against Diallo and Mannarino didn’t faze him; he erased all doubts by smashing Auger-Aliassime 6-0, 6-2.

Terence Atmane knows the scale of the challenge but refuses to shrink. “I’ll need to be smart and keep working, show what I’m capable of on the main Tour and not just in Challengers,” he said. “Now, I have to keep climbing, and it will be a great challenge. I’m not setting any limits for myself.” He’s already shocked Cobolli, Fonseca, Fritz, and Rune — but Sinner won’t be ambushed. “The Magician’s” tricks are in plain sight now. Can he pull off one more shock upset against the world No.1? Share your thoughts in the comments below!