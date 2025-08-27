Tommy Paul Addresses Wedding Plans at US Open Stadium With Fiance Paige Lorenze

The summer has been anything but fair to Tommy Paul. After sustaining a ruptured tendon in his foot at the All England Club, he was forced to wear a boot and cut short his Wimbledon campaign, which unfortunately ended in a four-set second-round defeat to Sebastian Ofner. For someone who was enjoying a career-best run at Roland Garros, these setbacks have surely been tough. Yet amid these negative outcomes, he found light at the end of the tunnel away from the court when he knelt down to propose to his longtime partner, Paige Lorenze.

Now, as the two are set to marry, many would be keen to know how their wedding planning is going. So now that the cat’s finally out of the bag, here’s one wild suggestion for their wedding planning: what does the couple to be feel about tying the knot in front of thousands at the Louis Armstrong Stadium? It’s only fitting, considering both crossed paths with each other at this very place.

For context, this question was slid in during his post-game interview after securing a victory against Elmor Moller in the first round of the 2025 US Open. But as remarkable as this idea sounds, Paul was quick enough to reject this idea. “Oh, I don’t think so. But yeah, I mean, amazing after Wimbledon. It was such a special week after Wimbledon to do that. I think she’s already gone, but she was here at the match. So, if you guys see her, tell her congratulations. And probably not on Armstrong, I don’t think.”