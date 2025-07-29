28-Year-Old American Star Takes a Break From Tennis Amid Personal Struggles

Injuries in any sport are trouble—no question about it. Tennis legends have always admitted just how brutal the road to recovery can be, especially with the relentless pace of the tour. From backs to wrists to knees—injuries spark panic among fans and players alike. The stress of back-to-back tournaments is real, and while some battle through, others step away, hoping to come back even stronger. Now, Maxime Cressy is taking that hard road.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old French-American who once soared into the Top 30 rankings shared tough news on Instagram. After grinding through only Challengers this year, Cressy had to draw the line. He wrote, “I just wanted to be honest and transparent: I’ve decided to step away from the tour for the time being to focus on recovering from an ongoing lower back injury.” The call wasn’t easy, but in his situation, it was necessary.

“Since 2023, I have had severe lower back pain but I played through it again and again. Today, it has reached a point where I can no longer compete an entire match competitively. I have dedicated my entire life to becoming the best tennis player I can be, I wished it was to be the best but I know that I have given my absolute best effort and I have the peace of mind with that knowingness,” he added. His words hit home—this decision doesn’t come lightly.

Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 18, 2022 Maxime Cressy of the U.S. reacts during his first round match against John Isner of the U.S.

Cressy’s career has been a rollercoaster, thrilling fans with his rare serve-and-volley style. He once hovered near the world’s Top 30, battling legends like Rafael Nadal in ATP finals. But since 2023, a chronic back injury has forced him to adapt—and limited his competitive edge. Yet, there’s no bitterness in his outlook. The Paris-born American remains grateful: “I’m grateful for the support and love I’ve received throughout my career, and for those who’ve stood beside me both on and off the court,” he shared, expressing genuine thanks for the loyalty around him.

What sets Cressy apart isn’t just his tennis—it’s his mindset. In an ATP Tour interview, he called his mentality “definitely unique,” a product of his competitive family—his volleyball-playing mother and two older brothers encouraged his edge. “I put a lot of emphasis on what I can control, on my serve, on being the most efficient serve-and-volley player,” Maxime Cressy explained. That blend of aggression and focus is Cressy to the core.

Still, he hasn’t played on the main tour since the 2024 ATP Masters 1000 in Shanghai, where he suffered a tough first-round loss to Aleksandar Vukic. This season? Eight Challenger events and tough draws, rarely escaping the early rounds. His last tournament win was back in 2022, when many believed he was poised to make a big splash.

Maxime Cressy talked about conquering the No.1 spot

In 2022, the French-born American captured his maiden tour-level crown, radiating pure joy. “I think it’s the most incredible feeling that I’ve had in my entire life, I’ve been looking forward to that first title for a very long time,” he told the ATP Tour, just after outlasting Alexander Bublik in a suspenseful three-set final at Newport (2-6, 6-3, 7-6), pushing him closer to a top-30 breakthrough.

That moment sparked belief. Cressy felt his confidence soar and was ready to race up the rankings. “Regardless of the ups and downs, my ranking has just skyrocketed really fast in the past two years,” he said. “Considering all the failures that I’ve had, it’s been kind of crazy, because I definitely feel like I’ve fallen down a lot.” He carved his path with classic serve-and-volley tennis, a rare gem on the current tour.

At 6ft 7, Cressy became a puzzle for rivals, his bold approach shaking up matches. And he’s now joined other pros like Ons Jabeur in stepping away for a breather. Earlier this month, Jabeur opened up after her Wimbledon heartbreak: “For the past two years, I’ve been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges. But deep down, I haven’t truly felt happy on the court for some time now.” She hasn’t set a return date, leaving fans missing her unique flair.

Now, Maxime Cressy's decision to hit pause leaves the tennis world curious about when his serve-and-volley style will light up the stage again.