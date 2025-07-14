21-Year-Old Wimbledon Wonder Ditches US Open Glory With a Shocking Revelation

Wimbledon may have wrapped up, but SW19 marked the starting line for some bright futures! In the tournament’s first week, 21-year-old British player Oliver Tarvet came out firing. Ranked World No. 719, he stormed through the qualifiers, beating Terence Atmane, Alexis Galarneau, and Alexander Blockx to reach Wimbledon’s first round. Though he lost in the second round to Carlos Alcaraz, his story is far from over. For now, there might be a brief pause.

Now ranked No. 402 in the ATP standings, all eyes are on Tarvet’s next move. But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Oliver is in no rush. Despite reaching the R2 at the Championships just earlier this month, he believes there’s still work to be done. “Nothing’s changed,” Tarvet said.

The young star, who started Wimbledon ranked 733, credits USD coaches Keckley and assistant Alex Funkhauser for his desire to return. He added, “I still want to go back. The amount of dedication, the passion and devotion that our coaches show us, and my teammates…It’s been incredible. I have some goals I haven’t achieved at USD and for us as a team. As much as I have professional goals, college has been such a big part of my career and life…I think if you give me a year with our coaches at USD, I think I’ll be in a much better spot a year from now to sustain a high level and maybe get a few more games off a player like Alcaraz.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oliver Tarvet during his first round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 1, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 30 Jun 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJamesxMarsh/Shutterstockx 15378842av

AD

If you didn’t know, Tarvet just finished his penultimate year at the University of San Diego and made waves at Wimbledon this season. After playing challenger events last year but none this year, his Wimbledon run was a breakthrough.

He became the first Brit since Emma Raducanu to reach a Grand Slam main draw without dropping a set through qualifying and main rounds. Though he didn’t go far, his upset over world No. 144 Alexander Blockx in the final qualifying round and winning his first best-of-five match proved he’s a serious contender. But he’s also serious about academics.

Tarvet’s choice of USD wasn’t random. Previously, he said, “I knew that the coaches focused on process and development, which is something important for someone who aspires to go professional. Also, the team environment and culture made it evident that the team valued accountability and mindset during matches, weights, and especially practices.” His approach shows he’s building a strong foundation, not just chasing wins.

On the court, Tarvet has been a powerhouse. He’s a two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year (2024, 2025), led USD to regular season and tournament titles, and won the 2024 ITA Singles and Doubles All-American Championships with Stian Klaassen. In his sophomore year, he posted a 26-10 singles record, including a perfect 3-0 against Top 10 ITA-ranked players. Named 2023 WCC Freshman of the Year, he’s been unstoppable lately, riding a 31-match winning streak across college and pro events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Wimbledon didn’t end with a title, Tarvet certainly showed his skill. He upset world No. 144 Alexander Blockx 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the final qualifying round. It was his first time playing a best-of-five match. His performance impressed even his next opponent, who couldn’t help but praise him.

Alcaraz tips his hat to Oliver Tarvet

On July 2, the two-time defending champion faced a British player at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. The atmosphere was different from usual, with the crowd cheering loudly for Tarvet instead of Alcaraz, a rare sight at SW19. Despite this, Alcaraz stayed composed and professional throughout the match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though Alcaraz won comfortably and moved into the third round, he had plenty of praise for Oliver Tarvet’s game. “First of all, I have to give big praise to Oliver, his second match on the tour, I just loved his game, to be honest, the level he played in his first match on Centre Court, I know that is really difficult. I found the right way. I’m trying to enjoy every match; it doesn’t matter if I’m winning or losing. That’s the key in the last two or three months to my consecutive winning streak.” Despite the scoreline, Tarvet matched Alcaraz in many ways, with a serve just 1.2 mph slower on average and winning most mid-length rallies.

Now, although Tarvet has opted out of the US Open, it’s exciting to see him what’s in store for him next! His Wimbledon run showed promise and grit, and raises the question: will Oliver Tarvet bring more fiery tennis in the coming months? The excitement is real—share your thoughts below!