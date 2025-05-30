US Open Becomes Jannik Sinner’s Historic Milestone as He Reveals Emotions Behind an Unforgettable Night

“Came to the tournament with a dark cloud over his head and now it’s nothing but blue skies,” said the commentator after Jannik Sinner sealed his 2024 US Open victory against home favorite Taylor Fritz. The crowd roared as Sinner climbed the stands to hug his team. It was a moment of pure joy for the Italian, who entered the tournament amid a doping controversy that broke just before the Grand Slam. The scandal put Jannik on high alert during the competition. Yet, he overcame every obstacle and won the tournament in straight sets. This moment was full of joy. But now, Jannik reveals why.

On May 29, Jannik appeared in an interview on ‘Break Point’ with Lisa Offside. He reflected on different emotions and shared a career moment when he felt pure joy. When asked about his “best celebration” after a win, the 23-year-old didn’t hesitate. “The US Open,” he said. But why?

Sinner explained, “Because the first Slam is more about the satisfaction of saying, ‘Okay, I did it.’ But the second one is pure joy. We went out a bit, and I had all the people I wanted around me.” It truly was a celebration to remember. He won in straight sets and became the first Italian to win the US Open. On the other hand, his first Grand Slam win came after a grueling 3 hours and 44 minutes battle against Daniil Medvedev.

Despite being two sets down, Jannik Sinner defied the odds and beat the former World No.1 with a score of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. So, how did he celebrate the US Open win? “Well, we went out, had fun. But the best part was sharing that moment with all the people who were there with me. Honestly, it was amazing,” Jannik said. After the win, he revealed his celebration was rather low-key.

On the Today Show, he shared a playful contrast to WTA star Aryna Sabalenka’s celebration. While Sabalenka enjoyed drinks, good food, and “a lot of margaritas” with her team, Jannik’s celebration was more modest. “I am a bit cheaper, I guess,” he joked. “I always love to celebrate with food. I love food. Even if I am like this,” he said, holding up his pinky finger to emphasize his slim build. But there was more to it, he added, “I love hamburgers and french fries. Obviously, later we celebrate in a different way.”

Not to mention, this win came amidst the doping controversy that broke news right before the tournament. During the trophy ceremony, he said, “This title means so much for me. The last period of my career was really not easy. I have my team supports me every day. The people who are close to me. I love tennis. I practice a lot for these kind of stages.” He added that he was “proud to share this with” his team.

That gratitude stayed strong as he won his third Grand Slam. This year, at the Australian Open, facing a possible two-year ban by CAS, Jannik surpassed expectations and claimed his second consecutive AO title. Later, he expressed similar heartfelt sentiments.

Jannik Sinner opens up about what his 2025 AO win meant to him

The day after his big win against Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final, he explained to the media how this win felt different from last year’s breakthrough. With that win, the world No. 1 had claimed three of the last five Grand Slam titles. He became the first man since Rafael Nadal at the 2006 Roland Garros to successfully defend his maiden major victory. “It means so much to me,” he admitted.

“It’s a lot of work we put behind this one. It means a lot to have this one now two times with me, and the support has been amazing from the start of the tournament.” But the celebrations didn’t end with the trophy. After media interviews, Sinner enjoyed a relaxed dinner with his team and brother. “It was nice to close [the event] just with us. It was a very, very nice evening,” he said.

Now, as he heads into the French Open, he’ll face Jiri Lehecka in the third round on May 31, Saturday. Last year, Sinner reached the Roland Garros semifinals before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Will he go one step further this time? Share your thoughts in the comments below!