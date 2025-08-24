US Open: Ben Shelton Makes His Feelings Loud and Clear After Win: ‘Always a Bit of Nerves’

The US Open has officially set sail, and just like last year, Ben Shelton was the very first ATP star to kick off his campaign. Only this time, he returned to New York as a top-10 seed. The American came out firing on Day 1, taking on Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse with the crowd buzzing. And Ben is certainly feeling the good vibes!
If his opener was any sign, he’s got big plans. The No. 6 seed blasted through Buse in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, wrapping things up in a tidy two hours and seven minutes. The lefty’s booming serve was untouchable all afternoon, and not a single break was conceded. It was pure statement tennis from start to finish.
Afterward, Ben Shelton lit up the stadium with his trademark energy. “It’s starting to feel like home for me. This is the best court in tennis. It’s my favorite place to play,” he told the fans during his on-court interview. “Favorite court. Favorite tournament. Opening day, first match. There’s always a bit of nerves. But I’m really happy I came out here, and you guys get to see me do my thing. I’m really appreciative of everyone who came out.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Shelton after beating Buse at US Open
“This is the 2nd year in a row you’ve been the first player out here on Arthur Ashe stadium court. Does that feel like an honor or is it starting to feel more and more like home for you?”
Ben: “It’s starting to feel like home for me. This… pic.twitter.com/HMDNlQDzFk
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 24, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Fresh off his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto, the 22-year-old looks sharper than ever, and Flushing Meadows could well be the stage for his deepest run yet. Shelton has already shown he thrives on the Grand Slam stage. His resume is quickly stacking up, a semifinal at last year’s US Open, another in Melbourne earlier this year, plus a Wimbledon quarterfinal, proving he belongs at the very top.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Now, with one win down in New York, it’s up to him to show how determined he is to keep pushing! Stay updated with our US Open Live Blog.
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
"Is Ben Shelton the next big American tennis star, or is it too soon to tell?"