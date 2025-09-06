US Open Broadcasters Urged to Censor During Donald Trump’s Appearance

The US Open finals are here, and the men’s final is ready to bring fire. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet for their fifth final on tour in New York, and the anticipation is through the roof. With stakes this high, big names are certain in the crowd. This year, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will be watching. But before the showdown on Sunday, the tournament issued a few rules for broadcasters.

The president will take his seat in the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s box for the men’s final, according to reports. His spot is notable, as Trump had once imposed heavy tariffs on the European nation. Daniel Roberts reported on X that, “USTA spox to @FOS on email @BenRothenberg reported USTA sent broadcasters asking them not to show ‘disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance’: ‘We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions.’”

The US Open has long drawn celebrities, influencers, and big business leaders. This edition shines brighter with Trump’s return. On Sunday, he steps back into Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2015.

The President’s last appearance came during a women’s quarterfinal between Venus and Serena Williams. Back then, he had announced his 2016 presidential run only three months earlier. Arthur Ashe fans greeted him with loud boos, a moment that has stayed in tournament history.

Nine years later, Trump makes his way back to Queens for a blockbuster. He’ll watch as World No. 1 and No. 2 face off in the men’s final. The moment is historic. For the first time in the Open era, dating back to 1968, two players will contest three consecutive major finals in the same year.