US Open Crowd Stunned As Ball Kid Loses Shoe in Bizarre Mid-match Scene

If there’s one thing guaranteed at the US Open, it’s unmatched entertainment. From booming winners to sneaky drop shots, roaring applause of the crowd, fiery disputes, and even the occasional racquet smash, tennis never fails to amuse. A perfect example came in today’s clash between Billy Harris and Felix Auger-Aliassime, when a ball kid hilariously lost a shoe mid-game.

Sure, you must be thinking that the bigger picture of this headline game should be Auger-Aliassime’s emphatic triumph over Harris. A milestone achievement for the Canadian in the first round, who entered the tournament after losing the opening round of Roland Garros, the second round at Wimbledon, and the Australian Open. Yet, it’s moments like these that jolt up the atmosphere surrounding the game and should go unnoticed.

As you all know, ball boys are common in every sport, with tennis being no exception. Interestingly, during the second set, as Auger-Aliassime, leading 5-6, struck a powerful serve that only led to the net, the ball boy, standing on the right side, quickly reacted as he was expected to and ran in the middle of the court to pick up the ball. But just as he picked it and started running towards the left side, his shoe came off.

But before Auger-Aliassime could even turn towards Harris to make his serve again, the ball boy quickly turned back and picked up his shoe from hand, something which both the players had already noticed. Seeing this glimpse, the entire stadium laughed and erupted with cheers.

