US Open Star Reveals How a Hospital Visit Changed His Life: “It’s the End of the World for Me”

Jiri Lehecka enters his first US Open quarterfinal, and things are looking up for the Czech pro. At No.21 in the ATP rankings, he’s faced a tough week, battling through Borna Coric, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Raphael Collignon, and Adrian Mannarino. His next match will test both his aggression and his nerve. Through it all, Lehecka has gained a fresh perspective on his game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lehecka exploded onto the tennis scene at 21, making the last eight at only his fifth Grand Slam. He knocked out seeds Cameron Norrie and Felix Auger-Aliassime, sending shockwaves through the tour. Since then, he’s hovered just outside the Top 20. He’s stayed close, still chasing those big wins and hungry for more.

On Sunday, Lehecka thrilled fans again, defeating Adrian Mannarino in four charged sets: 7-6(4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Now, he’s set for a quarterfinal clash with second seed Carlos Alcaraz. But the story reaches beyond the court. After his victory, “I think that I needed to grow up a little bit as a person,” he said to the press, “I saw little kids who were very, very sick, and they were enjoying life, and I was feeling like that it’s the end of the world for me, and I can’t play because my back hurts.” He’s focusing on growth, in tennis and in life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lehecka’s hospitalization in 2024 was a result of a stress fracture in one of his vertebrae. The injury occurred during his run at the Madrid Open, forcing him to retire from his semifinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. This was a significant setback that led to his withdrawal from both the French Open and the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jiri Lehecka truly elevated his game in 2025. He kicked off the year by clinching his second ATP Tour title at the Brisbane International, thanks to Reilly Opelka’s retirement in the final. His breakthrough continued at the Australian Open, where he powered through to the fourth round before bowing out to Novak Djokovic. This showcased his growing Grand Slam prowess. Consistent showings in ATP and Masters events have cemented his place among the elite, culminating in a career-high world No. 21 ranking this month!

Arriving in Flushing Meadows, Lehecka turned around his losing US Open record. He rebuilt his game for the faster courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. His momentum began at Queen’s Club, where he battled Alcaraz to three sets in his first ATP 500 final. That energy powers him now. The comeback is alive, and Lehecka is just getting started. With this run, Alcaraz should expect a fired-up opponent ready for more.

AD

Jiri Lehecka to bring the heat against the 2022 US Open champion

The world No. 21 kept the energy high with a victory over Adrian Mannarino, matching his run at the 2023 Australian Open here at the 2025 US Open. Mannarino’s low, flat shots turned the Louis Armstrong Stadium into a chessboard, but Lehecka stayed cool and waited for his chance. At 3-2, after a lung-bursting 28-shot rally, Lehecka smashed a thunderous inside-out forehand. Mannarino refused to fold, saving three break points with five quick-fire responses.

Both players grabbed a break before his double crouch volleys at 4-4 cracked the puzzle, letting him edge ahead. Mannarino struck back, grabbing a 5-0 lead in the third and breaking early in the fourth. Now free from injury, Jiri Lehecka was all about precision, power, and those Top 10-worthy touches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the Czech joins Sinner, Alcaraz, Shelton, and Auger-Aliassime as one of just five men born in the 2000s to reach the last eight at both hard court Slams. “It was one hell of a match. Definitely, it’s an unbelievable week and a half for me. I’ve been playing very well. I’m super happy,” he said in his on-court interview, “It was super tough for me. To win this match, against a very experienced player, in front of a packed house is of course very good.” That Top 20 debut after the Open is locked in.

Now, Carlos Alcaraz stands in his path, scorching through the draw without dropping a set, knocking off Opelka, Bellucci, and Darderi. Ten straight wins since Wimbledon shows how hungry the Spaniard is as he chases the No. 1 spot. Is Jiri Lehecka ready for an upset? Share your thoughts in the comments below! And stay updated on the US Open tournament with our live Blog!