US Open’s Decision for Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz Sparks Major Debate: “Shameful”

The semifinals at the US Open just got hotter! With the final four set, Carlos Alcaraz has lined up a Friday rematch with Novak Djokovic. The two-time US Open champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner last faced the Spaniard at the Australian Open earlier this year, a battle that went Djokovic’s way. But now it’s about redemption. Fans, however, aren’t loving the timing of this blockbuster.

According to one X user, the showdown won’t get prime billing: “The US Open put Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz during the day session on Friday in hot weather. Shameful decision as this is the biggest match by far and the obvious prime time match. It seems like they really want a Sinner-Alcaraz final. Rain on their parade, Novak. 💪🏻” The scheduling call didn’t sit well with many.

Alcaraz opened his campaign under the sun, playing mostly early-day matches before recently shifting into the night slot. Still, he’s been flawless, not dropping a single set at the tournament. Novak Djokovic, in contrast, began with early rounds but has spent more time under the lights, including his last quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz.

Novak made sure of that Tuesday night, beating Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 inside Arthur Ashe. The Serb now stares down Alcaraz, holding a perfect 11-0 against the 27-year-old American. He did have a brush with the crowd during the third set, when noise interrupted his serve, but Djokovic still delivered at full tilt. And that’s exactly why fans feel the semifinal schedule might tip the balance against him.

Fans call out US Open for timing the match against Novak Djokovic

Under the tweet, one fan echoed the frustration: “I am a Carlos fan and I am very surprised it’s not being played at nighttime. It’s the matchup of the tournament, so far and should be played in primetime. I don’t understand it.” And honestly, it’s hard not to agree.

History shows the U.S. Open shines brightest under the lights. Evening prime time on ESPN/ESPN2 (7–11 p.m. ET) always pulls in the biggest audiences. In 2021, prime-time coverage averaged 881,000 viewers per telecast, a 33% jump from the year before. By 2022, those broadcasts reached 33.7 million households, averaging 2.41 million viewers per match window. That year, the women’s final in prime time even spiked to 3.39 million.

The drop-off has been visible on the men’s side. The final last year between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz averaged just 1.8 million viewers, down 31% from the year before and the lowest since 2020. In 2024, when the finals aired in the afternoon, the problem got worse. NFL scheduling conflicts only added to the dip. So when one fan asked, “When match is?” another answered back: “It’s 3 local and during the hottest part of the day.”

By the above logic, matches slotted at 3 p.m. ET usually can’t replicate those prime-time numbers. Djokovic vs. Alcaraz this year is no exception. Still, that timing could actually play in the players’ favor.

One fan saw the silver lining: “Since when was putting the Tuesday quarterfinalists up first on Friday a crime lol? More recovery time for the winner before the final, too.” Both Alcaraz and Djokovic wrapped up their quarters on Tuesday, September 2. That gave them a two-day rest before their showdown. Whoever wins Friday still gets equal reset time for the final on Sunday.

For Novak Djokovic, that might be a blessing. The last time he played Alcaraz, he carried a hamstring injury. It forced him to pull out of the Australian Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev, which came just one day after his quarterfinal against the Spaniard. This time, the recovery window looks kinder.

Of course, their head-to-head suggests it’s anyone’s match. Djokovic has beaten Alcaraz twice this season—once at the Paris Olympics and again at the Australian Open. That Melbourne clash went four sets. Djokovic dropped the opening set, took a medical timeout for thigh pain, then regrouped to storm back for the win. As one fan put it, “It looks like they Dont want Novak To advance to the finals But Novak has other plans to mess the plans of the organisers.”

Carlos’ coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, isn’t calling his player the favorite, though. He told reporters at the US Open, “Carlos is playing spectacularly, with a lot of confidence, but I don’t dare say that he is a favorite. Novak will give everything, it will be very tough. In Australia, they played at night and that favoured Novak a little, with his flatter hitting. If we play here during the day, we think the conditions would be much better for us.” Still, this is a 24-time Grand Slam champion we’re talking about. Novak Djokovic has made a career of thriving when the odds—or the crowd—aren’t on his side. So who really knows?

Other fans are simply happy to watch great tennis, regardless of scheduling. One wrote, “It’s perfectly normal for the semifinal of the draw played the previous day to be the first on the schedule. It’s a matter of pure logic. The winner of Alcaraz Nole will still have more recovery time.” Either way, this semifinal is one for the calendar.

At 38, Novak Djokovic keeps bending time, becoming the oldest man in the Open era to reach the semis of all four majors in the same year. Across the net, Alcaraz hasn’t dropped a set all fortnight and now stands on the brink of regaining the world No. 1 ranking. The Spaniard looks sharp and hungry to add another Slam to his collection.

So, who makes the final this time? Share your take in the comments and follow it all on the EssentiallySports Live Blog!