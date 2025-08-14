Venus Williams Isn’t the Oldest Woman at US Open- Forgotten Hero Unearthed

At the age of 14, back in 1994, Venus Williams turned pro, making her first WTA main draw at Oakland! Then, three years down the line, her first career final came at the 1997 US Open. She may not have won the title then, but she sure did five times after that! Two singles titles (2000, 2001), two women’s doubles titles (1999, 2009) with her sister Serena Williams, and one mixed doubles title (1998) with her partner Max Mirnyi. Now, she’ll be back at the age of 45! Certainly the oldest player there right now, but not in history!

On August 13, the US Open rolled out its singles wildcards and, of course, Williams made the cut. She’s stepping straight into the main draw as one of eight wildcard picks, becoming the oldest player in the tournament since Renee Richards, who competed at 47 in 1981. She played the 1960 U.S. Championships as Richard Raskin, then returned in the women’s draw in 1981, losing 6‑4, 2‑6, 7‑5 to Andrea Leand. A year earlier, at 46, she had beaten Zenda Liess 3‑6, 6‑3, 6‑3 before falling 7‑5, 6‑4 to Wendy Turnbull. And the list doesn’t stop here!

The US Open, born in 1968, has had its share of ageless wonders. That first “Open” year, French‑born U.S. citizen Raymonde Veber Jones made history at 50 years, eight months, winning her opener 6‑2, 6‑3 against Carole Mae Hunter before dropping a marathon to Wendy Overton 6‑4, 13‑15, 6‑2.

via Getty Venus Williams of Unitesd States celebrates during his Women’s Singles match against Jennifer Brady of United States on day two of the WTA 1000 – Mutua Madrid Open 2021 at La Caja Magica on April 30, 2021 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

And in 1971, Gussie Moran, forever remembered for her lace‑panty Wimbledon moment, became the second‑oldest woman to play the tournament (since 1968) at 47 years, 11 months, though she bowed out to Alena Palmeova West 6‑2, 6‑3. On the men’s side, Frank Parker holds the record, 52 years old when he faced eventual champion Arthur Ashe in 1968.

Now, Williams steps in to make her own history, playing the US Open for a women’s record 25th time — nearly three decades after her unforgettable 1997 debut. Is she ready? She’s only just made it back after a 16-month hiatus, but so far, she’s not had much luck. However, she’s not giving up!

Venus Williams on taking on the US Open

Williams last stepped onto a Grand Slam stage at the 2023 US Open, exiting in the first round. She hasn’t celebrated a singles win there since 2019. Her return to tour came last month at the DC Open, which ended in the R16 after a successful win against Peyton Sterns in the opening round. Then in Cincinnati, she faced a first-round exit.

Later, when asked if it was a one-off, she said with confidence: “Coming off of this match, I feel amazing. So that means that in this next period [ahead of the US Open] I won’t have to fix injuries. Now I can work on power and speed instead of trying to just make sure I’m not hurt going into the tournament.” Still, the US Open draw could throw her a top seed right from the start.

Before her possible singles charge, the American icon will hit the courts at Flushing Meadows in mixed doubles. The seven‑time major singles champion, who claimed the US Open crown in 2000 and 2001, already holds a wildcard for next week’s mixed doubles in New York. Singles action begins August 24.

This comeback hasn’t been an easy ride. Last year, Williams underwent surgery to remove uterine fibroids, keeping her sidelined for much of the season. In Washington, she became the oldest woman to win a tour‑level singles match since Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 2004. On her comeback, she quipped that she needed to get back on court for the health insurance.

She entered last week’s Cincinnati Open on a wildcard but fell in the first round. Now in New York, she’ll partner with Reilly Opelka in mixed doubles. The question is simple: can Venus Williams light up the city one more time? The countdown is on. What are your thoughts on this?