Warner Bros. Redeems French Open Coverage as America Lauds Its ATP Hero Back in Booth

Ahead of the French Open, TNT announced a star-studded commentary team featuring Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, Mark Petchey, Patrick McEnroe, and host Adam Lefkoe. Analysts like John McEnroe, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, and Andre Agassi provided expert insights, which was quite exciting! However, international fans initially gave criticism over limited match coverage and commentators who talked “too much.” Now, as the event nears its conclusion, many wonder: has TNT finally redeemed itself?

On June 5, as the semifinals kicked off, the excitement grew when Agassi was joined by Andrei Medvedev, his famous rival from the 1999 French Open Final! The two reunited on the TNT desk 26 years later, sharing fond memories of their epic match. Fans loved it so much they sahred the excitment on X, “Awesome interview on TNT with Agassi and Medvedev. Great insights, incredible background on their 1999 finals matchup.” Both players once stood on the pinnacle of greatness, each chasing their first French Open title.

For Agassi, it was his third final, having lost in 1990 and 1991 after 17 Roland Garros appearances. For Medvedev, it was his first final. Another fan said, “That moment on TNT between Agassi and Medvedev was so sick. TNT coverage of Roland Garros has been nothing short of awesome @AndreAgassi @tntsports #RolandGarros.”

Watching these legends relive their memories was a huge hit. Fans praised the production, writing, “French Open on TNT/MAX a big big big win. Excellent coverage, better than any channel I’ve seen so far. Easy, high quality, even down to the graphics. And they do things like have Querrey on set, the McEnroe brothers stream, having Agassi play a part in things. 10/10.” That’s a major turnaround after earlier backlash!

On May 27, around day three, some viewers criticized John McEnroe’s commentary, saying he “talks way too much” and considered watching without commentary. This reunion with Agassi and Medvedev feels like a redemption for TNT. Fans especially love Agassi’s takes. One wrote, “Watching Andre Agassi on TNT sports right now. All I can say is what a great guy. Seems really genuine.”

Agassi’s commentary shines thanks to his honest insight and deep tactical knowledge. He captures the mental and emotional side of tennis, drawing from 21 years on tour. He won 8 Grand Slams, Olympic gold, and a Career Grand Slam, but also faced slumps, injuries, and personal struggles, including a well-known battle with disinterest. This makes him relatable to many fans.

Another fan shared, “Andrei #Medvedev on the TNT set. It’s good to bring past stars who have had a history in this event 🥰 #Agassi and Andrei reminiscing their final at RG.” The contrast of old rivals chatting while new players fight for the same glory is refreshing.

Finally, fans couldn’t hide their emotions reliving the iconic 1999 battle. “Amazing TV on TNT, Andre Agassi and Andrei Medvedev on set (Agassi beat Medvedev in five sets, coming back from two down to win the ’99 French title to complete the career Slam).” But how did their conversation unfold?