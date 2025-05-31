‘We Can’t Lose Him’- Venus Williams Stands Tall in Novak Djokovic’s Defense as Retirement Talks Surface

The French Open is reaching its boiling point as the fourth round approaches. Milestones hang in the balance. Iga Swiatek is chasing a fourth title. Coco Gauff seeks redemption for her near-miss in 2022. On the men’s side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces fierce competition. Jannik Sinner, yet to drop a set, looks unstoppable. And Novak Djokovic, turning 38, eyes a historic 25th Grand Slam. Every match feels like a potential record-breaker. It’s a real nail-biter! But Venus Williams has her reasons for her picks!

Venus joined TNT Sports as a commentator for the French Open this year, and the excitement was huge. She’s a seven-time Grand Slam champion, with 49 titles over two decades. She’s truly seen it all. When asked her pick for this year’s French Open winner, she was honest.

She said, “The one thing you know, you do not know who’s going to cross the net. What matters is that you get there.” And it’s true. We’ve seen many surprising winners on Parisian soil. The title even eluded Venus, despite coming close in 2002! But she added, “Who knows what will happen, but I’d love to see Coco win and on the men’s side I’m a big Djokovic fan, I’d love to see him come in with title the next 25, right? 25. It’d be huge. And we can’t lose him. We need him in the sport a few more years. We’ve lost Rafa, we lost Federer, we gotta keep him a little while longer.” It’s true!

The titans of men’s tennis, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, graced the courts for over two decades. Their contrasting styles captivated audiences everywhere. Federer turned pro in 1998 and played for 24 years before retiring in September 2022 due to persistent knee injuries. Nadal turned pro in 2001 and officially retired in November 2024 at the Davis Cup Finals, after years of battling chronic foot and hip issues.

Together, alongside Novak, they formed the “Big Three” – and collectively split 66 Slam trophies among themselves. They drove each other to unprecedented heights and created a legacy of thrilling rivalries, professionalism, and global popularity for tennis. Nadal and Federers retirements started marking the end of an era, despite Nole surpassing them both. He currently holds a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, cementing his place as the most decorated male player in tennis history.

So it’s only fair that Venus feels the way she does about the Serbinator. Novak brought a frenzy to the sport that continues today. Will he win the 25th Grand Slam this time around? Only time will tell. However, being the last of their generation is quite a weight to carry. How does he feel about it?

Novak Djokovic opens up his retirement plan

At 38, Nole finds himself as the final bastion of tennis’s legendary “Big Four.” Recently, he attended Rafael Nadal’s emotional farewell ceremony at Roland Garros, joined by Roger Federer and Andy Murray—both already retired. Watching Rafa’s tribute made him reflect on his own career, admitting, “Honestly I was thinking about my end of the road as well when we were watching Rafa having his speech, particularly those moments when we were in the back room, the three of us, and I was talking to Federer and Murray about their good-byes and reminiscing and reflecting on the rivalries.”

That backstage moment clearly left a mark. Djokovic said he feels both pride and sadness about being the last of the Big Four still competing. “Of course, part of me is proud that I’m still there, that I’m still going. But at the same time, I was, and I still am a bit sad that they’re all gone, because those guys were my greatest motivations of why I competed so intensely and for so long,” he shared.

Novak has witnessed each of his greatest rivals retire in recent years, attending Federer’s farewell in London in 2022 and now Nadal’s in Paris. He even played in Juan Martin Del Potro’s final match in Argentina. These moments have made him think more about how he wants to end his own journey, though he’s not ready to call it quits just yet.

Despite these reflections, the Serb’s competitive fire is still burning—especially after clinching his 100th career title in Geneva. “After Geneva, I feel better, I still have a lot of ambitions, I still have high objectives,” he said, showing he’s not done chasing tennis history just yet.

Now, as he heads into the fourth round of Roland Garros, the big question is: can he claim that elusive fourth French Open crown? He’s done it three times—2016, 2021, and 2023—but every year brings new challenges. Could this be the year for more history? Share your thoughts in the comments below!