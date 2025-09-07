What Does Jannik Sinner’s Brother Do for a Living? Does He Drive Race Cars?

Jannik Sinner has been turning heads with his incredible tennis skills for the past few years, but it’s his support system that often takes center stage in his speeches—especially his brother! He has made a few appearances cheering on the World No. 1 as he dominates the courts, proving that family is a key part of Jannik’s journey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sinner first made waves in 2019 as a 17-year-old, winning multiple ATP Challenger titles, breaking into the top 100, and clinching the Next Gen ATP Finals, along with the ATP Newcomer of the Year award. Throughout it all, his older brother has been a steady pillar of support. Let’s find out who the older Sinner is!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Jannik Sinner’s brother?

Sinner’s older brother, Marc, was born in Russia in 1998 and adopted by the Sinner family when he was just a baby. Though they are not related by blood, the bond they share is strong, built on genuine brotherly love. Marc stays mostly out of the spotlight but is a constant presence for Jannik, often cheering him on at major tournaments and providing emotional support behind the scenes.

Their relationship is relaxed and real. Marc once said, “The relationship with Jannik is normal, like that of most brothers. We played tennis – we tried at least. For a few years, I managed to keep up with him. Then he took off and it was impossible to exchange shots.” Despite their different paths, they stay close with regular calls and time spent together, showing true brotherhood beyond the courts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Finals – Day Eight Jannik Sinner R of Italy poses with his brother Mark Sinner L, his mother Siglinde Sinner 2nd from L and his father Hanspeter Sinner 2nd from R at the end of his final singles match against Taylor Fritz of USA during day eight of the Nitto ATP Finals. Jannik Sinner won the match 6-4, 6-4. Turin Italy Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

The Sinner family’s story is unique. Rumors say Jannik’s parents were told they might not have children, which led them to adopt Marc when he was just nine months old. This special connection has helped shape Jannik into the player he is today. So what does he do for a living? Surely it must be sports-related?

AD

What does Mark Sinner do for a living?

Mark Sinner has found his own path away from the courts. Born in Russia and adopted by the Sinner family as a baby, Mark has always been drawn to a unique and important profession that he’s passionate about. His Instagram handle, ‘_captain_magma’, gives a glimpse into his world as a fire brigade instructor in South Tyrol, Italy, showcasing moments like a fire safety program he led in 2024.

In a 2021 interview, Mark shared why he chose this line of work: “I work at the provincial fire prevention school in Vilpiano (in Northern Italy – ed.) where I am a fire brigade instructor. Our parents have always supported us, they told us: if you feel like it, go ahead, otherwise leave it alone and think of something else. They never decided for us and this is one of his secrets.”

He also spoke about their close sibling bond, noting how Jannik is “a quiet boy, very calm, like our parents. On and off the pitch it has always been like this. During COVID it was hard not to see each other and even now he is always traveling around the world but we keep in touch constantly, I would say daily.”

Despite leading very different lives, their passions align in their shared dedication. While Jannik conquers courts worldwide as the ATP No. 1, Mark applies his passion in a vital community role, proving that strong family bonds and support run in the Sinner family no matter where their paths take them.

Does Jannik Sinner’s brother drive race cars?

Marc Sinner might not be behind the wheel of a horse power race car, but he sure knows how to rev up his passion for Formula One. This 27-year-old even missed Jannik’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open—because he was busy watching the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola!

While their parents and fans packed the stadium, Marc was MIA. Jannik didn’t hold back during his runner-up speech, joking in Italian, “Special thank you to my brother who rather than being here is in Imola watching Formula 1.” Ouch, that’s some sibling tattling!

However, Marc redeemed himself at Wimbledon, where Jannik snagged his first title, beating Alcaraz. Another playful shoutout followed: “For me, this is really special. Seeing my parents here, my brother, and my whole team — it’s amazing. A special thanks to my brother — he’s only here because there’s no Formula One race this weekend! (laughs).” Despite different passions, they bond over golf and skiing whenever Jannik’s busy schedule allows.

Jannik reflects on their brotherhood with warmth: “At two and a half years old I started skiing because I saw him on the slopes. My brother was my first best friend, he was always sincere and direct. Today we don’t call each other often, but we are close in an incredible way. He always compliments me, even when I lose.” Off the tennis court, Jannik was a champion skier back home from ages 8 to 12 and still loves hitting the snow. Their bond? Absolutely unbreakable.

How close are Jannik Sinner and his brother?

In a 2023 Tg1 interview, Sinner opened up about leaning on his brother Marc’s honest advice during tough times. “I feel very happy and grateful to have him, and even luckier that he is three years older than me,” said the ATP No. 1. Even when they argue, Jannik knows they’ll make up quickly! Marc keeps it refreshingly real too, calling their bond “normal” like “most brothers” with its fair share of squabbles, but quick make-ups. He even tried tennis with Jannik, “For a few years I managed to keep up with him, then he took off and it was impossible even to exchange shots,” he laughed. On and off the court, Marc says Jannik “has always been a very calm guy.”

Marc’s pride in his younger brother shines through whenever they talk. Despite busy lives, they squeeze in hikes and golf, and they chat “almost daily” to stay close. Marc isn’t just a brother; he’s a major driving force behind Jannik’s rise, reminding him family is everything no matter how high he climbs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even with distance, Jannik says, “Today we don’t call each other often, but we are close in an incredible way. He always compliments me, even when I lose.”

Now, as Jannik Sinner gears up to defend his US Open title against Carlos Alcaraz, the big question is: will Marc be the loudest voice cheering from the stands? Share your thoughts below!