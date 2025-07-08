What Happened to Taylor Fritz? Medical Time Out Halts Wimbledon Against Khachanov

Taylor Fritz’s Wimbledon journey hasn’t been as smooth sailing as he might have hoped! But the American loves a good challenge. Starting off with back-to-back matches after his opening round was suspended due to darkness against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Taylor fought hard through the fatigue to reach the quarterfinals. Earlier, he made a shocking revelation about his health, stating his “body is actually feeling better after each match.” Despite a few stumbles and even a dive that left him bleeding in the last round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, he doesn’t mind it. But facing Karen Khachanov is a whole different battle, and it hasn’t been easy!

On Tuesday, the fifth seed started strong, taking the first two sets against the Russian. He led 6-3, 6-4, and it looked like the match was swinging his way before disaster struck. In the third set, the American had to take a medical timeout after facing issues with his right foot or ankle. Edge AI on X suspects it might be “blisters” causing him trouble.

Whatever it was, it definitely threw him off balance as he dropped the set to Karen, 6-1. Right now, the match is in the thick of its fourth set. Karen Khachanov has always been a tough nut for Taylor to crack. They’ve met twice on tour before—at the 2019 Shanghai Masters and the 2020 ATP Cup.

Their head-to-head leans in favor of the Russian at 2-0. But unlike Fritz, who’s been in the Wimbledon quarterfinals twice before (2024 and 2022), Khachanov has only made it this far once, back in 2021.