What Records Has Novak Djokovic Smashed at the 2025 US Open? Chris Evert, Roger Federer & Others Left Behind

Novak Djokovic, the 38-year-old tennis legend, has broken several records and is expected to continue doing so in 2025. He holds the record of 24 men’s singles Grand Slam titles and won an Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games, completing his career Golden Slam. The Serbian tennis great is also the third men’s player to win 100 ATP Tour titles.

Since Rod Laver’s calendar Grand Slam in 1969, Djokovic is the only player to have held all four Slam singles championships simultaneously. Additionally, he has achieved the remarkable feat of winning all nine ATP Masters tournaments during his career, making him a Career Golden Masters winner.

Novak Djokovic breaks record for most semifinals across all Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic saved his first 10 break points Tuesday night against American Taylor Fritz under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium with a ticket to the US Open semifinals on the line.

On top of that, he also became the oldest player in the Open Era to reach all four Men’s Singles semi-finals at Grand Slam events in a season. Additionally, after the completion of the US Open, he stands at Top 4 in the ATP Rankings and Top 3 in the ATP Race.

He also had the most semifinals across all Grand Slams. Here is the detailed record of all the top players, keeping Djokovic at the top of the list.

Novak Djokovic, 53

Chris Evert , 52

Roger Federer, 46

Martina Navratilova, 44

Serena Williams, 40

He continues to leave Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer behind with his latest record-breaking performance. He has played in 80 grand slams and 53 grand slam semifinals till now. In 2008, Novak Djokovic became the youngest player to reach the semifinals of all 4 Slams. Fast forward to 2025: Novak Djokovic becomes the oldest player to reach the semifinals of all 4 Slams.

Novak Djokovic reaches the most Grand Slam semifinals by a man

The 38-year-old is a legend when it comes to tennis, and he has broken several records, including the most Grand Slam semifinals by a man until now. Novak Djokovic has 192 hard‑court Slam match wins. On the other hand, Roger Federer has 191 hard‑court Slam match wins. Rafael Nadal carries 144 hard‑court Slam match wins.

Novak Djokovic will compete in his 53rd Grand Slam semi-final, breaking a record set in 1989 by Chris Evert, after defeating the home favorite Taylor Fritz in a late-night thriller at the US Open in New York. He broke a 36-year-old record, and Djokovic has reached at least the semi-finals of all four grand slams in the same season: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023, and now 2025.

He also spoke about his match with Taylor Fritz. “In the end of the day, a win matters. I’m really proud of the fight that I put in. I wear my heart on my sleeve, always, for this sport. So I’m still enjoying it,” Djokovic said. “It was really anybody’s match. … For most of the second and third sets, he was the better player. That last game was nerve-wracking.”

Youngest to all four Slam semifinals

The No. 7 tennis star defeated Fritz, claiming a second-set victory, winning Tuesday’s quarterfinal 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Djokovic will now play Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster semifinal round on Friday. On a mission to avenge his defeat to Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, the No. 2-seeded Alcaraz has yet to drop a set for five matches of this year’s US Open. But before that, let’s see the other records that he has broken in 2025.

At the 2008 Australian Open, after earlier semifinals at Roland‑Garros and Wimbledon 2007 and the US Open 2007 final, Djokovic completed the set of reaching the last four at all majors by age 20, the youngest in the Open Era to achieve this.

Oldest to reach all four Slam semifinals in a season

Djokovic becomes the oldest player to reach all four slam semifinals in a season. At 38 years and 94 days, Djokovic is the oldest man in the Open Era to reach all four major semifinals in one season. Djokovic also achieved a great and rare feat by winning the semifinals at all four slams for the 7th time. No other player has matched this consistency. Djokovic sets the record with 7 seasons reaching all four Slam semis.

Along with that, Djokovic extends the Open Era record for the longest gap between first and last Slam Semifinal — an unmatched longevity record.

US Open-specific milestones by Novak Djokovic

Djokovic Leaves Federer and Nadal Behind with Latest US Open Milestone

By pulling ahead of both rivals in semifinal appearances and Slam-level records.Continues to outpace contemporaries Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in cumulative late-round tallies at Flushing Meadows. Novak Djokovic has collected 𝟓𝟑 𝐒𝐅𝐬 on 80 appearances in Slams: 𝟔𝟔.𝟐𝟓%

Player Grand Slams played Grand Slam semifinals SF-to-title success rate Novak Djokovic 76 53 66% Roger Federer 81 46 49% Rafael Nadal 68 38 56%

Djokovic is tied with Jimmy Connors’ record

Djokovic is now tied with Jimmy Connors for the most semi-final appearances (14) in tournament history. He won the US Open in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023.

