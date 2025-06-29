Why Is Carlos Alcaraz Wearing a Blue Patch at the Wimbledon 2025? Everything You Need to Know About It

Carlos Alcaraz is ready to take on Wimbledon! After dominating Centre Court for two years, the 22-year-old returns as the defending champion, eyeing a hat trick at SW19. He’s had a stellar run lately, winning back-to-back titles in Rome, Paris, and Queen’s Club. But Wimbledon is no easy challenge—he faces tough competitors this year! How is Alcaraz preparing for his campaign this year?

According to an X user, Carlos is using new technology to boost his game. Their tweet says: “Carlos Alcaraz has been using a new patch that analyzes sweat to help optimize his hydration during training. 💧🔬” The image shows a small blue rectangular patch on his chest. Does it really help?

In elite tennis, where a single point can change everything, every edge counts. Optimal hydration boosts endurance, sharpens reaction time, and speeds recovery—crucial on Wimbledon’s slick grass courts under humid summer heat. Sweat-analysis patches like Gatorade Sports Science Institute’s Gx Sweat Patch and Nix Biosensors deliver real-time data on fluid and electrolyte loss, especially sodium. This tech lets players fine-tune hydration on the fly, marking a shift toward proactive biometric monitoring in sports.

The patch Carlos Alcaraz is sporting looks like it’s from a Spanish startup called Sweanty. It’s a stick-on wearable that tracks athletes’ sweat to monitor salt loss and helps tailor their rehydration strategy. However, neither Carlos nor his team has confirmed this yet.

But hydration seems key for Alcaraz’s Grand Slam quest. Just before Wimbledon, the Spaniard signed an Evian endorsement deal. Evian has been Wimbledon’s official water partner since 2008 and a hydration partner of the US Open for over 35 years.

“Staying hydrated with evian’s premium, mountain-made water is essential to my routine,” said Alcaraz. “And I’m proud to partner with a brand that champions well-being and encourages others to embrace a healthy and hydrated lifestyle.” With this, he joins other tennis ambassadors such as Emma Raducanu, Frances Tiafoe, and Arthur Fils on a journey to better hydration at Centre Court.

But could this hydration analysis have helped during the French Open? Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were reportedly seen sipping what was believed to be pickle juice during their grueling five-set final. For Alcaraz, who has publicly struggled with muscle cramping in past high-stakes matches—most notably during his 2023 French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic, where he cramped severely—using strategies like pickle juice to prevent or ease cramping is crucial. In long, intense matches lasting over 1.5 hours with demanding muscle contractions, such tactics are key to managing hydration and performance.

With sweat-analysis tech now in play, could the two-time Wimbledon champ win a third title? Only time will tell. But Carlos isn’t new to trying innovations. Remember the pink nasal strip he wore during the ATP Finals 2024 and this year? He said it helped him breathe better when the weather was gloomy!

Carlos Alcaraz speaks about his nasal strip

Back in November 2024 at the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz faced a tough start. After a setback against Casper Ruud, he bounced back with a straight-sets win over Alexander Rublev. But there was a catch—he was battling nasal congestion and a cold, making things tricky. The secret weapon? A pink nasal strip over his nose. These strips widen the nostrils, easing airflow and helping him breathe better during intense matches. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, revealed, “As soon as he moves a bit, he finds it hard to breathe. He has tightness in his chest. A bad time to fall ill.” Clearly, it was a rough patch for the young star.

Fast forward to this year’s Italian Open, and Alcaraz was spotted again—this time with a black nasal strip. The weather was playing games, with rain delays and slippery courts causing chaos. During his semifinal against Musetti, the cold and wet conditions seemed to stir up his breathing issues.

After his opening match, Carlos admitted, “I’m a bit congested, though, which is why I’m wearing this—to breathe a bit better. I think with the weather changes, the shifts between hot and cold don’t help much, but we’re taking care of it, and overall, today went quite well.” Despite the challenges, he powered through and clinched the title against home favorite and world No.1 Jannik Sinner!

Now, with Wimbledon on the horizon, hydration is the name of the game. Carlos Alcaraz is stepping up his tech game with sweat-analysis patches to optimize his fluid intake. After all, staying hydrated means sharper reactions and faster recovery on those slick grass courts. Could this be the edge that helps him secure a third Wimbledon title? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!