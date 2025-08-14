Why Is Jannik Sinner Still Wearing White Sleeves? The Injury Story Behind the Tennis Star’s New Signature Look

When it comes to extraordinary, Jannik Sinner certainly makes the list! After suffering a brutal defeat at Roland Garros, despite holding three championship points, the Italian No. 1 came roaring back to win his first Wimbledon title. Delivering such exemplary results is nothing new for Sinner. But this time, he’s done it after coming back from injury and with a sleeve over his right arm. Could there be a reason for the white garment guarding his arm, one he’s kept wearing a month later?

Right now, the Italian is powering through at the Cincinnati Open. After taking a much‑needed three‑week break following his withdrawal from the Canadian Open, he’s back as the defending champion and into the quarter‑finals of the Ohio tournament. But there’s been one standout visual in his matches against Daniel Elahi Galan, Gabriel Diallo, and Adrian Mannarino: the sleeve compressing his arm on court.

So, is there an injury to worry about? Nope, Jannik Sinner made that crystal clear. He even wore the sleeve during his pre‑tournament practice sessions in Cincinnati. “The elbow is good. Today was the first time that I put a sleeve on because I liked the feeling of the sleeve,” he told the press before the tournament. “It gives a little bit more impact with the ball, it’s slightly more stable. That’s my point of view, and I liked it in Wimbledon.” Well, there you have it—straight from the horse’s mouth!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jannik Sinner Wins His First Wimbledon Trophy – UK Jannik Sinner ITA wins his first Wimbledon Trophy at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK, on July 13, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

AD

For those curious about the story behind Sinner’s on‑court accessory, it goes back to Wimbledon and a match he admits he was “lucky” to escape from. In the opening game of his fourth‑round clash with Grigor Dimitrov on Centre Court, Sinner slipped and crashed straight onto his elbow. How did he play following the injury?

How a dramatic Wimbledon fall led to Jannik Sinner’s white sleeve Debut

He was visibly in discomfort and soon trailed two sets to love. Then came the twist: Dimitrov suffered a sudden pectoral injury and retired early in the third set, giving the Italian a lifeline and precious time to treat the knock. After the injury, he was said to have had an MRI but it wasn’t anything to be concerned about. “No news on the MRI just yet,” his coach, Darren Cahill, told ESPN. “He had it earlier today and he can’t take a day off, so he wanted to touch the ball… So Simone and myself just fed him a few balls out of the basket.” After that, he stepped back on the court with the sleeve for the first time.

By the quarter‑finals, the World No.1 stepped back on court with the arm sleeve for the first time and swept past Ben Shelton in straight sets. The sleeve stayed on for his semi‑final against Novak Djokovic and his final against Carlos Alcaraz, both convincing wins that sealed him the title. Fast forward a month from that Wimbledon triumph, and the World No. 1 is still rocking the “sleeved” look in Cincinnati, turning heads through his matches. But it wasn’t as straightforward for him at Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner’s prep for his first match following elbow injury

After that tumble against Dimitrov, Sinner’s next hurdle was a different beast, the booming serve of Ben Shelton in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Many wondered if the Italian could hold up, but he answered with a cool 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 win. His secret? A relaxed day beforehand. Coach Cahill told ESPN, “He was good. As you saw, he practiced pretty well. Normal practice for us is about an hour. It was actually a little bit longer than normal. He’s ready to go.” And ready he was—absorbing Shelton’s firepower and striking back with precision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, post‑match, Sinner admitted it was no cakewalk. “Yeah, I mean, when you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try not to think about it. It has improved a lot since yesterday to today. Yesterday, my day was very short on the practice court—20 minutes with the coaches only. But in the other way, I’m looking forward to it. It’s no excuse, so there is no better stage to play tennis, and I think I showed this today.” And now it’s part of his look and might be pushing him to win!

How white sleeves boost Sinner’s stability and confidence

After admitting that his sleeve isn’t a sign of injury but a tool he genuinely likes. He said, “It gives a little bit more impact with the ball, it’s slightly more stable. That’s my point of view, and I liked it in Wimbledon. I have to see how it is when it’s very hot and humid, because it’s a little bit different, so it’s going to be something that I’m going to take into consideration, but I really love the feeling it gives of pure striking.” It’s not just style—there’s real purpose and comfort behind that white sleeve.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This week in Cincinnati, the heat has been brutal, often topping 30 degrees Celsius, forcing players to battle weariness and clutch ice towels for relief. Even Sinner has struggled with the sweltering conditions, yet he’s powering through without dropping a set so far.

Despite everything, the resilient World No. 1 keeps fighting the heat and the challenges on court with unwavering focus and flair. Will he keep up the momentum and possibly win his second straight Cincinnati title? Only time will tell!