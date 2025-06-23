Why Wimbledon 2025 Could Be Novak Djokovic’s Last Chance of Winning a Grand Slam?

Novak Djokovic, the former World No. 1 who held the top spot for 428 weeks, is aiming for another breakthrough at Wimbledon’s grass courts. After a rocky start to 2025—including a walkover at the Australian Open following an epic win over Carlos Alcaraz—he battled a hamstring injury that tested his resilience. Last year marked his first winless season since 2005, but he bounced back by claiming his 100th singles title in Geneva. Still, his chase for a 25th Grand Slam remains. Now, Wimbledon calls—will it finally let him check off this elusive milestone? Let’s see what his odds might stand in his way

Djokovic’s age and physical decline are catching up

The Serb has openly shared the tough truth: competing isn’t as easy as it used to be. “It became a bit more challenging,” he admits, reflecting on how his body has changed over the last decade. He’s had to “adapt to that, understand these changes, understand what I’m going through and figure out the biology of things.” To stay sharp, Djokovic leans heavily on his medical, fitness, physiotherapy, and kinesiology teams. “I know what it takes to be a Grand Slam champion,” he said ahead of Geneva’s warm-up event, showing he still has that fire.

This year, Djokovic has flashed glimpses of his old magic, like his Aussie Open quarter-final win over Alcaraz and a Miami Masters final run. But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. After losing to teenager Jakub Mensik in Miami, he stumbled early in Monte Carlo and Madrid, falling to Alejandro Tabilo and Matteo Arnaldi. Six losses this year have come against players outside the top 30—that’s unusual for the Serbian legend.

via Imago

Now 38 at Wimbledon 2025, Nole is the last active member of the ‘big three’ after Federer and Nadal retired. His ranking slipped outside the top three last September, and signs of physical decline are creeping in. The Serbian’s resilience has been remarkable, but the next chapter is a true test

Novak Djokovic’s biggest competition ahead

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have firmly established themselves as the new powerhouses in men’s tennis. Sinner, once pegged as a hard-court specialist, has evolved into a relentless all-court threat, reaching the 2025 French Open final and defeating Djokovic in their last four encounters. Jannik’s two-handed backhand spins at 1858 RPM with speeds of 69.1 mph, and he boasts a 75% win rate on first-serve points in 2025.

With three Grand Slams, including back-to-back Australian Opens in 2024 and 2025, his rise to World No. 1 is well earned. After being defeated by him at Roland Garros, Novak admitted, “This could have been the last match ever I played here – I don’t know. That’s why it was a bit more emotional at the end.”

Then there’s Alcaraz. His grass-court dominance is clear, having won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, beating Djokovic in the 2023 final and defending his crown in 2024. His aggressive play, sharp court coverage, and deadly dropshots make him a nightmare on fast surfaces. At Queen’s Club in 2025, he won 86% of first-serve points, underlining his grass prowess. Though Djokovic leads 5-3 overall, Alcaraz holds a 2-0 edge on grass, heating up their Wimbledon rivalry.

The 24-time Grand Slam champ, last won a major at the 2023 US Open and his last Wimbledon title came in 2022. He’s been runner-up to Alcaraz in the last two Wimbledon finals and now confronts the realities of aging and fierce competition. And it doesn’t stop at the World No.1 and No.2.

Unprotected ranking leaves Djokovic in trouble at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz’s title win at Stuttgart has shaken up the ATP rankings and complicated Nole’s Wimbledon path. Fritz dominated the grass-court event, defeating AO 2025 finalist Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(0), firing 11 aces, facing no break points, and winning 88% of his first-serve points. This victory, his first in 2025, pushed him back to No. 4 in the rankings, bumping Djokovic down to No. 5. With Djokovic skipping warm-up tournaments to focus on majors, his ranking remains frozen—meaning he could face top rivals like Sinner (1), Alcaraz (2), Zverev (3), or Fritz (4) as early as the quarterfinals. Not the draw the 24-time champ wants.

Despite the tough scenario, Djokovic’s head-to-head records offer some solace. He holds a strong record against Zverev, beating him in four sets at the 2025 Roland Garros quarters. Against Fritz, Djokovic is dominant, with wins in the 2023 US Open and 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals. While Novak’s form has been uneven, his resilience remains. But what’s keeping him going?

Novak on his motivation and facing a “new reality”

After his 6-3, 6-4 loss to Alejandro Arnaldi in Madrid, Nole admitted, “I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte-Carlo. [It’s] kind of a new reality for me, I have to say.” He added, “Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament… It’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis.”

Despite these struggles, Novak remains motivated by a goal beyond Grand Slams. In a recent interview, he said, “The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point… is the Olympics on the 2028 in Los Angeles. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics.” His 2024 Olympic gold in Paris, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz, was a historic milestone—making him the first player to win every major prize in tennis.

Reflecting on his journey, Djokovic said, “The kid in me who fell in love with tennis is still there, I still feel that connection. If I didn’t have that passion and desire to compete I wouldn’t be playing, but I still like to go out on a court to win.” Wimbledon isn’t new battleground for him—it’s actually his second best.

Wimbledon is Novak Djokovic’s best stage

His reign at the Australian Open is nothing short of legendary—his true “kingdom” where he’s conquered a record 10 singles titles since bursting onto the scene in 2008. With two jaw-dropping streaks of three consecutive wins (2011-2013, 2019-2021), Djokovic has been at the heart of some of tennis’s most epic battles.

Now, Wimbledon sits just a step behind in Djokovic’s Grand Slam hierarchy. With seven titles to his name, he’s tied with Pete Sampras and just one shy of Federer’s iconic eight. Since his breakthrough win in 2011, Nole has mesmerized with silky footwork and razor-sharp returns on the lush lawns of the All England Club. His 2019 final against Federer, where he saved two championship points, remains a classic testament to his grit. Add in fierce battles with Nadal and Murray, and you’ve got a showcase of mental steel and supreme adaptability.

But the US Open? That’s Novak’s trickiest puzzle. Despite four titles (2011, 2015, 2018, 2023), he’s also suffered a record six final losses, battling the electric atmosphere and a relentless field. Not to mention, Sinner eyes a second US Open title this year. And if he’s looking ahead, then the Italian will once again emerge to grab a historic third straight Australian Open crown in 2026.

The good news is that Novak Djokovic has arrived in London, hitting the practice courts with purpose. Will he finally seal that elusive 25th major? The stage is set—what’s your take?