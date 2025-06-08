Will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s Parents Be Present at the French Open Final? Here’s What You Need to Know

As the world No. 1 and No. 2 step onto Court Philippe Chatrier, the tension is electric. Jannik Sinner aims to claim his first Roland Garros title, while Carlos Alcaraz looks to defend the crown he won last year. Their head-to-head record adds to the suspense—Carlos leads narrowly at 7-4. Adding to the drama, Alcaraz has his parents in Paris, cheering him on from the box. But what about Jannik? Let’s find out!

Are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents at the French Open?

Alcaraz’s family is clearly his biggest cheer squad at Roland Garros! His dad, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez, and brother, Alvaro Alcaraz, were spotted outside the courts, happily chatting and snapping pictures with fans. One X user perfectly captured the vibe, tweeting, “The Alcaraz family is the kindest ♥️ Carlos’ dad and brother taking the time to chat and take pics with fans in Paris. #RolandGarros.” It’s heartwarming to see the Spaniard’s support system so present and engaged.

Usually, it’s his dad and brother who travel with him on tour, popping up in his box at various tournaments. Just last month at the Italian Open, his mom, Virginia Garfia Escandón, joined the family squad. They were over the moon watching their 21-year-old son clinch the title in Rome after a fierce battle against Sinner. The proud moment was captured in a sweet photo of the trio holding the trophy, with Carlos wrapping his arms around his parents’ shoulders—a tough sight for any tennis fan to resist!

Now, all eyes are on Paris to see if they’ll recreate that trophy moment after the French Open. Meanwhile, it’s curious to see if Sinner’s parents are also soaking in the Parisian tennis atmosphere.

Jannik Sinner’s parents rarely appear at his tournaments

Sinner’s parents, Hanspeter and Siglinde Sinner, were at the Italian Open supporting his comeback after a three-month ban from February 9 to May 4. His older brother Marc was there too but had other plans on finals day. Jannik joked during his trophy speech, “Special thank you to my brother, who, rather than being here, is in Imola watching Formula 1,” earning laughs but showing strong family support.

Jannik has said his parents don’t attend many tournaments. Last year, he shared, “Being number two, it’s an amazing feeling. I never thought to come to this point. I come from a very normal family. My dad is still working, as my mom, too. For me, sport is one thing and life is different.” He keeps family life and tennis separate, staying humble.

When asked about their support, Jannik said, “They will continue to do their life, and then I do my life. For sure, my dad… In Indian Wells he came. There are, like, three, four tournaments where they could arrive. Monaco they might arrive. Rome and Vienna and the end of the year, hopefully in Turin if I play. And that’s it.” Though they attend few events, he always praises their support.

Jannik expresses gratitude for his support system

When Carlos Alcaraz’s 2025 French Open rival Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the 2024 Australian Open, he gave a heartfelt shoutout to his parents: “I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to.” He told reporters that the support from home is crucial to his success, though he doesn’t see them often. When they do reunite, it’s always a “great time.” Leaving home at 14 forced him to grow up fast—cooking and doing laundry on his own.

Sinner’s dad is a chef, and his mom is a former waitress, according to People Magazine. Born in South Tyrol, Italy, Jannik also has an older brother named Mark. His parents met at a ski lodge, and growing up, Jannik played other sports with zero pressure from them. “I wish that this freedom is possible for as many young kids as possible,” he said, calling that freedom the “key to why I am here today.” He describes himself as quiet and relaxed, praising his parents as “the perfect parents” and his brother for “bringing me honesty.”

Isn’t that just heartwarming? It’s easy to see how Carlos relates to this kind of family support and freedom

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his family’s role in his career

Alcaraz comes from a truly athletic family, with tennis running deep in his blood. After all, his dad was a former pro player who had to stop when he couldn’t afford to continue. The family’s tennis roots go back even further—his great-uncle built a tennis club about 40 years ago on what used to be a clay-pigeon shooting range in their village, El Palmar, just outside Murcia, Spain. Alcaraz still visits there on weekends, keeping close to his roots.

Carlos told Vogue he was “born with tennis in my blood,” and his dad became the director of the family tennis club. “In my family, I think we have the sport in our blood,” Carlos Alcaraz told The New York Times. “We all played from the time we were young.”

He also praised his support system in an interview with Tennis.com: “You have to be surrounded by great people. I’m a lucky guy to have such a great team. I’m going to say the best team in the tour right now. But also my family, my friends are nice persons. For me, it’s really, really important. As I said, doing great in tennis because of the people that I have around.”

Now, as the two top seeds, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, face off in the 2025 French Open final on June 8, the excitement is sky-high. Carlos rides the momentum from his Italian Open win, while Jannik is hungry for his fourth major title and to close the gap in their head-to-head record. Who will take the crown? Time will tell! What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below