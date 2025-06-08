Will Carlos Alcaraz Be Able to Break His ‘Unwanted Record’ at the French Open?

The moment has arrived for the much-anticipated French Open final between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, two fierce rivals who have captivated tennis fans worldwide. Their rivalry began at the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Paris, where Alcaraz won 7-6(1), 7-5, and he currently leads their head-to-head 7-4. Yet, in this 2025 French Open final, the Spaniard faces a daunting challenge as Sinner dominates!

On Sunday, at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Jannik took control by winning the first two sets. After a tight first set with 11 break points, Sinner struck decisively in the 10th game to take the lead. He then relentlessly pressured Alcaraz in the second set, using sharp groundstrokes and aggressive court positioning on returns to break down the Spaniard’s defense. Sinner leads 6-4, 7-6(4). What are Carlos’ chances for a comeback?

Tennis journalist Jose Morgad took to X with a quick observation: “Carlos Alcaraz never came back from two sets down in his career.” It’s true. While Carlos has shown resilience, often rallying from a set down or big deficits within sets, he has yet to overcome a full two-set deficit in a best-of-five match. Journalist Bastien Fachan highlights this too, tweeting, “Carlos Alcaraz is 0-8 lifetime when two sets to love down…Can he do something he’s never done before against the best player in the world?” Yikes!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s a big hurdle for the Spaniard. Still, Carlos has held the upper hand against Sinner, winning four of their previous encounters. In 2024 alone, he beat Sinner three times: at the Indian Wells Masters semis, Roland Garros semis, and the China Open final. This year, despite Sinner’s strong showing at the Italian Open, Carlos won in straight sets. Their rivalry is fierce and evenly matched.

Additionally, Swiss Tennis on X pointed out, “Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both have a 100% Grand Slam final record. One of them will lose for the very first time.” Alcaraz boasts a perfect 4-0 record in major finals, winning the US Open (2022), Wimbledon (2023, 2024), and the French Open (2024). On the other hand, Sinner is flawless in three Grand Slam finals, capturing the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and the US Open (2024). This showdown means one young star will taste defeat in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

Will Carlos turn things around from the third set onward and make history by coming back from two sets down? Only time will tell!