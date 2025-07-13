Wimbledon Under Fire for Changing Years-Long Traditions for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

The sun sets on the Wimbledon fortnight with just one match left to crown the men’s champion. On Saturday, Iga Swiatek lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish, beating Amanda Anisimova to claim the 2025 women’s title. Now, all eyes are on the men’s final, where World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz once again. Their fierce rivalry, which electrified Paris, now lights up SW19, the oldest Grand Slam since 1877. But as the showdown nears, a tradition is shifting—one Jamie Murray isn’t thrilled about.

The Wimbledon men’s final is shaking things up with a 4 pm start, ditching the usual 2 pm kickoff. This late slot has fans buzzing, but Murray isn’t exactly convinced. Speaking to Metro, he said, “They’ve obviously moved the final to 4pm for TV. I guess for the [United] States, I guess for the BBC getting a primetime audience or peak audience. That’s a big change.” The stakes just got higher—and so did the clock.

Murray’s biggest worry? That epic five-hour 29-minute marathon these two battled through in Paris could hit a snag under Wimbledon’s fading light. “It’s not right that I don’t think. But hopefully that doesn’t happen,” he sighed. Imagine the drama if the match pauses mid-rally because the roof has to come down—talk about killing momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 5, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Paul Childs

AD

Sure, the move now caters to US viewers, with the match starting bright and early at 11am in New York. But Murray, a Wimbledon mixed doubles champ, warns this tweak could disrupt the game’s flow and the fans’ vibe. Balancing global TV ratings with pure tennis magic? Easier said than done.

All England Club CEO Sally Bolton weighed in: “We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of The Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved.” Whether this gamble pays off or leads to a light-induced timeout, one thing’s certain—the tension and excitement at SW19 are about to hit a new high.

This isn’t the first time Wimbldon has been faced a tough moment regarding viewership, though. The tournament’s start shocked fans as a record 23 of 64 seeded players crashed out in the first round, including top Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Frances Tiafoe. Sports podcaster Joe Pompliano summed it up on X: “ESPN can’t be happy with the early results at Wimbledon… Maybe another Alcaraz-Sinner final can save them.” With the tournament’s unpredictability in full swing, all eyes now hope this epic rivalry will bring the drama and excitement back to SW19.

The upcoming clash between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner promises fireworks. This isn’t just any match—it’s a rematch of their epic French Open final, the longest in Roland Garros history. But also, Alcaraz is chasing a Wimbledon hat trick, while Sinner, hungry for his first SW19 crown and second title this season, looks to bounce back after three tough losses post his three-month ban. So, what can fans expect from their match this time around?

Carlos Alcaraz to take on Jannik Sinner in a thrilling rematch

Last month in Paris, Sinner dominated Alcaraz at the start of their finals showdown. Leading two sets to love and holding three match points on Alcaraz’s serve. Then nerves took over, and the Italian never recovered. It was a crushing loss for the 23-year-old, especially knowing this is Alcaraz’s best surface. Not to mention, the Spaniard holds the upper hand in their rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s won the last five encounters and leads their H2H with an 8-4 overall. Sinner’s only grass victory over him came in the 2022 Wimbledon Round of 16, but a lot has changed since then. This season, Alcaraz has been unstoppable, racking up five titles—including Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, and Queen’s Club—and boasting a 48-6 record. He’s coming off a solid 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) semifinal win over Taylor Fritz. Meanwhile, Jannik’s lone title this year was the Australian Open. Though he reached the finals at the Italian Open and French Open, Carlos denied him glory both times. Will history repeat itself at Wimbledon?

This final marks Jannik Sinner’s fifth Grand Slam final and his first at Wimbledon. For Carlos Alcaraz, it’s his sixth Grand Slam final and third straight at SW19. The Spaniard rides a 24-match winning streak and looks like the man to beat. While Sinner is a top-notch returner, breaking Alcaraz’s serve will be a tall order.

Despite the rivalry, respect runs deep. Sinner called it “a huge honor for me to share the court with Carlos. He’s one of the players I look up to. I love watching him. I don’t know if it’ll be better than the last one, I don’t think it’s possible.” And Alcaraz echoed the sentiment, praising the Italian’s consistency: “The level that Jannik’s playing, it’s really high as always. I think he doesn’t get down, you know, his level in the matches. So it’s unbelievable what he can do on a tennis court.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, ousted by Alcaraz on Friday, can’t pick a clear favorite. “I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos as a favourite because of the two titles he’s won here and the way he’s playing and the confidence he has right now. But it’s just a slight advantage ’cause Jannik is hitting the ball extremely well. I think it’s going to be, again, a very close matchup like we had in Paris.”

The countdown is on, and the tension is electric. Who will lift the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy? Share your predictions and follow all the Wimbledon action on our Live Blog!