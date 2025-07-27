Anna Kalinskaya Fans Blast Nick Kyrgios After Startling Support: “Stay Away From Her”

Nick Kyrgios is never one to hold back his thoughts. Since last year, when he went on hiatus after wrist and knee injuries, the Aussie has been more active on social media, chatting with fans. But his blunt opinions on players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek over doping controversies—and others—have landed him in a few sticky spots. He’s already got a “bad boy” rep for his unfiltered reactions both on and off the court. This time, though, he might have hit a nerve with Anna Kalinskaya’s fans!

On Sunday, Russian WTA pro faces Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the Citi Open final. It’s a big moment for Kalinskaya, who’s struggled to snag a singles title in her nine-year career. While she has four doubles titles—including one at this year’s Madrid Open—this is her first singles final since Berlin last year!

Nick Kyrgios meant well when he wrote under the tournament’s official post about her win over Emma Raducanu, “She gonna take it all 🔥 team evolve.” But fans weren’t having it. One fan caught the moment and reshared it on X, warning, “stay away from her i swear to god.” Ouch!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Meanwhile, Kyrgios competed in the doubles at Washington with Gael Monfils but lost in the first round. Many wonder when Kyrgios will make a breakthrough after his hiatus, but this time the spotlight focused elsewhere. Even though he meant well this time, he hasn’t always been the tour’s most supportive voice. He often sparks fan defenses of their players—and this moment was no different!

Fans show no mercy to Nick Kyrgios for his comment

Another fan wrote, “Did he think people have forgotten about how he called her ‘second serve’?” They were throwing it back to last September, after the Russian pro started dating ATP World No.1 Jannik Sinner. For anyone just catching up, this was right after Sinner’s doping controversy dominated headlines—and Kyrgios didn’t hold back on his opinions.

When a fan posted a throwback of him and Kalinskaya from their brief 2020 romance, Nick Kyrgios dropped a cryptic “Second serve.” To many, that stung as a misogynistic jab, and the backlash online was immediate. The comment, soon deleted, had people fuming. Fans called it disrespectful and even demanded Kyrgios be suspended from his commentary role.

He hit back on X, saying, “Right… so I’m the one that’s the bad guy for saying something about it? I never brought it up lol,” and added, “Don’t take offence if people are gonna bring it up. Simple.” But with his profile as Sinner’s most vocal critic, the drama has flared up again. Another fan chimed in, “He likes her again cause she ain’t dating sinner anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His opinions on Jannik haven’t faded either. Most recently, Sinner’s decision to rehire his former physical trainer, who was axed during last year’s doping saga, drew more side-eye. Kyrgios jumped right into the conversation. One more fan tore into him, posting, “[Translated from Portuguese] Confirming every day why he hates Sinner so much.”

Disappointment is heavy in the fanbase. One fan wrote, “This is his sad and obvious PR strategy to try and wash himself from his past of inappropriate comments made about her, his domestic assault, and his last gf dumping him. Trying to love up his ex, complement Emma, and sit in Naomi’s box. He’s so embarrassing.” Kyrgios is no stranger to negative headlines. From racket smashes to beefs with umpires, he locked in the “bad boy” image early, fueled later by his brash takes in the press.

Recently, the US Open mixed doubles list dropped jaws: Nick Kyrgios partnered up with four-time Grand Slam champ Naomi Osaka. He’s always had positive things to say about Osaka and even cheered from her box at Wimbledon last month. But his season’s been rocky.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a year away, Nick Kyrgios returned at the Adelaide Open, but except for reaching the Round of 64 in Miami, he hasn’t cleared a first round. Still, backing down isn’t his style—on or off court. He once told ESPN in 2020, “Everything I say is quite factual when I’m talking about things that have happened or on issues [in the world]. I just say it how it is, I just say what I think personally, and there are always going to be people who don’t agree, but I think people appreciate the honesty. I mean, I do when someone speaks up on an issue and they’re honest and it’s what they think.”

Now he’s eyeing a hard court run ahead of the US Open. Can he quiet the noise and grab a winning headline? Share your thoughts in the comments below!